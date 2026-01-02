Michael Jordan Could Have Repaired Scottie Pippen Relationship if He Wanted To: Former Teammate

Two decades after the end of the Bulls Dynasty, one documentary fractured most of the relations within it. Another five years later, most have given up hope for the main duo, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, ever reconciling. One of their teammates has decidedly not. Although Randy Brown’s stance is a little altered.

A month ago, Brown was talking about patching up MJ and Pip. This time, he’s putting the onus of reconciliation on his teammates. Or one teammate.

He was on a very special new year edition of Gimme the Hot Sauce podcast, with former teammate Stacey King. They couldn’t gloss over the state of the ’90s Bulls squad today. It obviously hurts them and they wish for a reunion. But it has to come from their designated leader.

As Brown said, “I think Michael is the wildcard in this,” Brown claimed. “I think if he wants to bury this, he can just reach out to Scottie and say, ‘Hey man, I’ll be in L.A.’ Scottie’s in L.A. I’m sure MJ is in L.A. a lot too. It takes two hours to drink a bottle of wine and laugh and get past this.”

Brown is partially right. Pippen is in Los Angeles most of the time. Jordan, though, is usually across the country. For most of December, he was in North Carolina during the NASCAR antitrust lawsuit, which extended for nine days. MJ even spends most of his time in Florida, where he lives in Jupiter and has an exclusive golf course. He’s also joined his sport fishing team on Catch 23 along the East Coast.

But we’ve not had an LA sighting of Jordan in a long time. He even filmed the special series, MJ’s Insights to Excellence, for NBC at his Florida home.

Anyway, King agreed and claimed Jordan’s got to make that trip to LA. “It has to be MJ flying to go see Scottie on the DL — no one knows, no media. ‘I’m going to see my brother, my little brother, and we’re going to make this right. I’m going to bring the olive branch and the white flag. And let’s end this. Let’s do this right now. I love you. You meant everything to me. I would not have won without you.’ And that’s how that conversation has to go.”

Brown is expecting Jordan to reach out if he’s within geographical proximity of Pippen. Truth is, neither of them is taking that chance.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have avoided each other

The Last Dance did more than fracture Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen’s friendship. Horace Grant didn’t like being called a snitch. Fans didn’t deal with Luc Longley’s snub from the series. Steve Kerr doesn’t have many pleasant memories of that time. Even Stacey King didn’t like how his teammates were depicted in the documentary, particularly defending Pippen on the Migraine Game.

Pippen was even on King’s podcast in 2023, calling Jordan a “horrible player.” So they know the hurt ran deep.

In 2024, we were anticipating a reunion. The Chicago Bulls were inaugurating their Ring of Fire with the ’90s championship squad, including Jordan, Pippen, Brown and King. It was a disaster for multiple reasons.

The Last Dance had villainized the late GM Jerry Krause to the new generation so much that his name got boos that night and made his widow cry. It overshadowed the fact that Jordan, Pippen, and even Dennis Rodman were absent on this huge night.

A barrage of criticism was sent MJ and Pip’s way for diminishing Krause and the Bulls dynasty with their rift. It was one of the moments that truly showed the friendship was irreparable. (It also didn’t help that Jordan’s son and Pippen’s ex dated and broke up during that.)

Only Randy Brown said as recently as November 2025, “I hope it can all come to fruition, that we can hug each other one last time.”

He told King he apparently tried and failed to thaw the ice. He had to admit that he didn’t have much of a voice in the locker room then, nor does he have one now. So it has to come from Jordan.

A little overreaching. But a group of friends can dream.