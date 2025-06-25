Michael Jordan Couldn’t Resist Teasing NFL Legend After Surprising Encounter

Who among us is lucky enough to have a game of golf interrupted by a literal legend? NFL icon, one of the greatest Tar Heels, and the only guy who scared the Black Cat, Lawrence Taylor, has those bragging rights. A gridiron force who could dominate on the hardwood, too, the retired linebacker enjoys a good game of golf in retirement. His old friend, Michael Jordan, has made it possible for LT to enjoy golf anytime and also set the stage for a reunion anytime.

MJ and LT have been best friends since their overlapping time at the University of North Carolina. These days, both call Florida home. Not surprisingly, Taylor is a member of The Grove XXIII, Jordan’s famous country club for his golf-loving celebrity circle. Taylor is frequently spotted swinging a club at The Grove, which boasts multiple NFL patrons as well as Dwight Freeney, who idolized LT as a partner. And this time, the high-end club was witness to a hilarious moment between LT and MJ.

Ziregolf, a golf apparel and accessories brand, re-shared a TikTok video by golfnutz4 on their page with the video caption: “Two [GOAT]’s (goat emoji) MJ and LT”. And suffice it to say, it’s as wholesome as it reads. Ziregolf, for its part, also went ahead with its own caption: “Imagine Michael Jordan rolling up to your group”. But the real gold moment?

As the camera follows Taylor, in rolls the inspiration behind the club’s Black Cat logo himself: Michael Jordan, on a golf cart. The Tar Heel besties share a quick embrace, and Jordan asks Lawrence, “How you doin’?” and LT says, “Just hangin’ in there.” Jordan had the same greeting for the rest of Taylor’s party. But his best friend got some extra ribbing.

MJ was getting back to his game while shouting, “Call me anytime,” to Taylor, but not without a parting shot. Pointing at Taylor’s choice of footwear, “You really been on a m———— relaxed since retirement! So relaxed like a m———–, man.”

Unlike traditional golf country clubs, The Grove XXIII famously has no dress code and touts informal vibes for golf lovers. Taylor’s footwear is technically visible in the clip—if you’re quick with the pause button—but not enough for anyone but a hardcore sneakerhead to ID them for sure. From what we can see, they look like black slip-on athletic or golf shoes with a low profile, clean white midsoles, and a slightly rounded or wide toe box. Probably spikeless, too—built more for turf comfort than tour clout. Think something in the ECCO, Skechers GO GOLF, or Nike Roshe G Tour family. Whatever they are, we assume they are neither the Jordan Brand’s new golf apparel or the club’s merch. Taylor retired in 1993, around the time MJ retired from baseball after his first three-peat. We’d say he’s earned the relaxed post-retirement fit.

Regardless, His Airness’ signature explicit humor left Taylor in splits. You can still hear his deep laughter when his friend drove away.

Michael Jordan feared his old friend

The clip has won over TikTok and is driving Instagram users crazy. Any time UNC’s two legends are in the same discussion, it’s an event. As for those who aren’t too familiar with Lawrence Taylor, he attended UNC at Chapel Hill from 1977 to 1981. After the Giants selected him second overall in the 1981 draft, he returned to UNC to continue studying. That’s when he met the new star of the Tar Heels athletic realm, Michael Jordan.

They became friends, and LT even played pickup games with MJ. In fact, the linebacker the NFL listed as 6’3″ and 236 lbs would guard the future NBA titan on the court. Taylor revealed on All the Smoke that Jordan hated how physical the footballer was. LT probably prepared Jordan for those scuffles with the Bad Boy Pistons.

Buzz Peterson, Jordan’s former teammate at UNC revealed, “There is one guy that I always thought, and I know to this day — I don’t know if Michael won’t admit or not, but I swear that he had a little bit of fear of — and it wasn’t a basketball player. It was a football player by the name of Lawrence Taylor. LT, phenomenal athlete.”

Peterson said that the linebacker was a “crazy” guard. “So Michael, in the back of his mind, said, ‘s—, I better be careful with this guy.’ And LT always wanted to guard him.” Maybe MJ is getting back at LT for an elbow or two in college with his ribbing. But this friendship is one we want to see more of.