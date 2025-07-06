Michael Jordan Deserves No Limelight for NBC Job as 50 YO Comedian Makes Harsh Claim

After five quiet years away from the spotlight, Michael Jordan is finally back on TV—this time as a special contributor for NBC’s NBA coverage. And the timing couldn’t be sweeter. This October, the NBA returns to NBC for the first time since 2002, bringing back all the ’90s nostalgia—Roundball Rock, weekend showdowns, and that big-game feel. For fans who grew up on NBA on NBC, it’s the comeback we’ve been waiting for—and with MJ involved, it’s about to hit different.

But here’s the real question: will we get the raw, unfiltered MJ or just a polished, corporate version built for prime time?

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard from Michael Jordan in any real, on-camera way. Outside of The Last Dance, he’s mostly stayed quiet, keeping his distance from the spotlight since hanging it up in 2003. But now—just as NBC inks a massive 11-year, $2.5 billion deal to bring the NBA back home—MJ’s stepping in.

And not as an owner or player, but as a voice of the game itself. It honestly feels like a full-circle moment. The same network that gave us his greatest hits is now handing him the mic. After all these years, Jordan’s not just back—he’s back where it all began.

Not everyone’s jumping for joy over Michael Jordan’s big return to TV—and comedian Aries Spears made his stance crystal clear on VladTV. “You know, I got to tell you what the big disappointing news for me is because I just don’t see the point. Um, and you know, I’m a—I’m a Michael Jordan who uh—but the fact that people are making a big deal that he’s coming to NBC, he’s not playing. If he’s not suiting up, who gives a s—,” Aries said. Vlad pushed back a little, asking if he seriously wanted Jordan, now 62, to suit up or maybe even join the Big 3.

via Imago Oct 22, 2023; Homestead, Florida, USA; 23XI Team co-owner Michael Jordan sits atop of the pitbox during the 4EVER 400 presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

But make no mistake—Aries is still all in on MJ. “I’m such a Jordan fan. He could play with a team right now and I’m supporting him. Okay. He’s good for at least 15 points.” What he really wants, though, is to see that raw, unfiltered Jordan fans got a taste of in The Last Dance.

“Listen. Listen. One of the things I loved about The Last Dance was it showed you the Michael that we always wondered if he ever truly existed. Like, you know, Michael was always image conscious, the brand. Sometimes I dream, but to see him in The Last Dance when he would say to Scott Burrell, ‘Uh, make that play, you fathead motherf—, b—, h— get that s— out of here.’ It’s like, yo, Mike, Mike’s a real n—. Mike curses. Mike’s raw. Mike’s a real n—.”

And Aries doesn’t think NBC will let that side of Michael Jordan shine. “So, I’m just like, unless I can see some of that personality, which we know we won’t because it’s too corporate. It’s too family. But I want to—if he can bring that to the commentating section, I’m all in. But he’s not gonna be that guy that we saw on Last Dance. So again, unless he’s suiting up, I don’t even see what the big deal.”

That’s the MJ Aries wants—unfiltered, unapologetic, and as cocky as ever. “When Mike wants to be that arrogant, for lack of better words, a—— Oh, it’s entertaining. It’s entertain. F— the corporate. F— the McDonald’s and the Gatorade and all. I want the real Mike. I would give anything to be able to be at a card table with him. No cameras, brown liquor, and a cigar. Cuz that’s the real MJ. To get the curse in MJ.”

Everyone wants ‘Cigar Michael Jordan’ on NBC’s NBA coverage

Dwyane Wade put it best when asked what version of MJ we’re about to get on NBC’s new NBA coverage. On the Good Word with Good Will podcast, Wade didn’t skip a beat. “Listen… I hope we get that Michael Jordan. Mike don’t have to do anything, you know what I mean. And if he going to do it, then they might give us what we need. Give us the Mike with the cigar and with the Syncoro. We want that, Mike.” That wasn’t just nostalgia talking—it was a full-on fan plea wrapped in admiration. Because anyone who’s followed MJ knows, when the cigar’s lit, the real stories start flowing.

And D-Wade isn’t the only one crossing fingers for that Jordan. Stephen A. Smith, who’s not only close to MJ but also knows exactly what makes TV magic, kept it real with his advice to NBC. “My only suggestion would be to NBC… and I’m just giving you some friendly advice,” he said, with that knowing smile in his voice. “You might want to let him smoke his cigars. Because the Michael Jordan smoking a cigar is a little bit different from a Michael Jordan that ain’t. The Michael Jordan that smoked those cigars gets very, very relaxed. When he’s very, very relaxed, he tends to be a bit more outspoken. And that dude, trust me y’all—you want to see that brother on television.”

It all started in 1991, right after Jordan won his first NBA title. Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, a big cigar guy himself, handed MJ his first smoke. Then Ahmad Rashad handed him another one—and just like that, a lifelong ritual was born. By 1993, cigars weren’t just for celebrations anymore—MJ was smoking a full Hoya de Monterrey Double Corona before every Bulls home game, relaxing in his car for over an hour en route to the arena. And even today, that love hasn’t faded—Sports Rush reported in 2022 that Jordan spends between $550,000 and $940,000 a year on cigars. For MJ, it’s not a habit—it’s a mindset.