Michael Jordan Fans in Disbelief After Bulls Draftee Caleb Wilson Says He Wants to Be the GOAT

Analysts have been cautious enough to compare AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson with Michael Jordan. But it’s a whole other story when the draft-select does it himself. Much more when this rookie comes to Chi-Town. The Chicago Bulls selected Caleb Wilson with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and fans’ excitement quickly flipped when he made a bold statement the moment the hat hit his head. He may be a UNC product going top 5, but fans were quick to remind him the coincidences with Jordan stop there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after he got the Bulls hat, Wilson was making the interview rounds. According to The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi, his big statement to Chicago was:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to be the greatest of all time. … Y’all got one of the goats in y’all history, so it’s time for another one.”

He needed to hesitate a bit. Chicago is fiercely protective of Michael Jordan’s legacy, not just as a basketball player, but as the city’s defining sports identity. Invoking Jordan’s name on Day 1, even aspirationally, is the kind of thing that follows a player in this city for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that wasn’t enough, he went on ESPN’s show to double down diplomatically. When Perkins asked where that specific level of unyielding passion stems from, Wilson let it all out.

“I’m just hungry bro, I’m hungry. I want to be the greatest ever. I feel like it’s not out of my reach,” Wilson declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve been blessed to have the height, the athleticism, everything I need to become a great player. So it’s all up to me… I’m going to work hard, I’m going to be the hardest worker, I’m doing what it takes to be the greatest ever. But I’m hungry. I’m starving.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It reads as aspiration, not arrogance- Wilson framing his hunger as fuel, not a guarantee. But in Chicago, the distinction barely matters when Jordan’s name enters the room.

He isn’t the first top-5 pick to arrive with GOAT-level ambition on his tongue. LeBron James, drafted first overall in 2003, famously carried the “Chosen One” label into the league- and even he spent years navigating the weight of expectations that came with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson is making a similar bet on himself before playing a single NBA minute.

Caleb Wilson gets a lesson on Chicago’s Michael Jordan attachment

The North Carolina forward, who averaged 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds during a dominant freshman season, instantly commanded attention as a consensus five-star recruit turned top-5 pick. His talent was never in question. His timing, however, is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans felt the 19-year-old directly challenged the ghost of the United Center, sparking disbelief and amusement. Apart from the good old Michael Jordan meme collection getting aired out, some took a shot at the rookie’s undeveloped talent. “With that speed? Walking with bricks on his feet.”

Most chalk it up to youthful arrogance and demanded he check his expectations till he’s actually played an NBA game by saying, “Ok lower your standards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, some couldn’t help but marvel at the sheer nerve required to make such a public claim in the very city Jordan built. “Saying you want to be the ‘greatest ever’ the second you put on a Chicago Bulls hat takes serious confidence.”

A pocket of enthusiasts leaned fully into the comparison, tracking physical similarities to the legend: “6’9 Michael Jordan Ian gon say it again 😤😤😤.”

However, purists were quick to step in to protect the legacy of the 6x Finals MVP while trying to shield the teenager from setting himself up for failure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t put that on that young kid, there will never be another Jordan. EVER. Let Caleb Wilson be Caleb Wilson.”

Others took a more pragmatic, wait-and-see approach regarding the harsh realities of the professional transition, “Let’s see 5 years from now if he is a bench player or a all star.”

The statement carries weight beyond the fanbase, too. Wilson enters a Bulls locker room that has gone a decade without sustained playoff relevance – veterans on rebuilding contracts don’t always respond warmly to a rookie arriving with a messiah complex.

How he backs up the words in practice, in film sessions, and through the grind of an 82-game season will determine whether this becomes a motivating origin story or an early albatross.

For die-hard Bulls fans, the deepest wound wasn’t even the ambition, it was the phrasing. Calling Jordan “one of the goats” rather than the GOAT in the city he built felt like a slight that no volume of future buckets could fully erase. Some went straight to the front office:

“If I was apart of the Chicago Bulls organization and I heard this ignorant ungrateful f— call MJ one of the goats instead of ‘The Goat’ I would immediately notify his agent that he is now on the trade block.”

Neither the Bulls organization nor Wilson’s camp has publicly addressed the reaction, leaving the statement to breathe and burn on its own.

Wilson is 19, freshly drafted, and already carrying Chicago’s most sacred name on his back. The city is listening. Now he has to play.