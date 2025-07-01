Michael Jordan Follows Magic Johnson’s Tracks Into 9YO Coastal Venue Amid $2.5M Sale News

It looks like Montenegro’s sun-kissed coastline has a new fan—and not just any traveler, but the GOAT himself. Michael Jordan recently touched down in Tivat, the picturesque coastal town that’s quietly becoming a favorite hideaway for NBA royalty. And just like Magic Johnson before him, Jordan didn’t come with much fanfare—but he certainly left a lasting impression.

Now, if you’re imagining a flashy arrival with camera crews and a red carpet, think again. Jordan’s stop at the chic La Roche hotel wasn’t some high-profile affair. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Word has it that Magic Johnson gave the place a glowing review, and Jordan took note. Slowly but surely, this quiet little gem by the Adriatic is turning into a secret retreat for basketball’s biggest legends.

What makes this trend so fascinating is that it’s not about headlines or branding—it’s about connection. La Roche has been steadily carving out a niche as a low-key luxury escape, and seeing both Magic and MJ drop by paints a picture of a new kind of off-court brotherhood—one built on respect, legacy, and maybe a shared love for the sea breeze.

As per an article by Online Vijesti, Jordan was spotted having lunch by the water with his family, and according to staff, the vibe was “intimate and relaxed.” No over-the-top requests, no bodyguards flanking his every step. Just MJ enjoying the moment. Guests nearby noticed, of course—how could they not?—but as one observer put it, they watched “with discreet delight.”

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 30: Charlotte Bobcats owner Michael Jordan (R) and fiancee Yvette Prieto attend the 11th annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational gala at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter March 30, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MJCI)

But just as things felt calm and coastal, back in the States, a major headline erupted: Jordan’s 1986-87 Fleer rookie card, autographed and graded at a pristine level, just sold for a jaw-dropping $2.5 million at Pharrell Williams’ JOOPITER auction. Only three like it exist, and this one had collectors in over 50 countries fighting for it. And this is not the lone one to hit such numbers in recent times.

Yet another Michael Jordan memorabilia item crossed the $2.5 million mark

Michael Jordan’s legacy isn’t just living in highlight reels and Hall of Fame speeches—it’s also rewriting auction records. Just a month ago, a rare jersey from his 1992-93 NBA season sold for a mind-blowing $2.623 million, including the buyer’s premium, during a Heritage Auctions event held on a Sunday. The jaw-dropping sale was initially reported by ESPN’s Dan Hajducky and soon echoed by several other outlets. And for those wondering—yes, it was the iconic No. 23 jersey, not the post-retirement No. 45.

What made this jersey such a prized possession? It wasn’t just any game-worn uniform. It was photo-matched to at least 11 regular-season games during the Bulls’ third championship run, a season where MJ dropped 32.6 points per game and locked in his seventh straight scoring title.

Adding more historical weight, the same jersey appeared in a Sports Illustrated photo shoot dated October 18, 1993—just weeks after Jordan’s stunning first retirement. It didn’t just carry memories; it came with rock-solid verification too, thanks to expert authentication from MeiGray and Sports Investors Authentication. No wonder collectors are still going all-in for pieces of basketball royalty. Clearly, from the peaceful shores of Montenegro to record-breaking sales, Jordan’s impact continues to ripple through time, space, and culture.