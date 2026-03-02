Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant’s $20M Logoman Card Turns Heads at Actor Awards Red Carpet

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (8), talking to Michael Jordan (23) during the 2003 NBA All-Star game, first met the Bulls superstar at age 13.(Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

Last year, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant’s “holy grail” memorabilia set the all-time sports card auction record. A few months later, the card is on display at the SAG Actor Awards 2026. There was more bling attached, and the card value has already apparently reached $20 million.

Kevin O’Leary, investor/TV personality, the Shark Tank star, and now part of the cast of Marty Supreme, purchased the card in August 2025 for $12.932 million alongside partners Matt Allen and Paul Warshaw. Last year, he revealed that he co-bought the card as part of a three-person syndicate to avoid bidding against each other. Now there is an appreciation that many sharks would envy.

“We brought Kobe back to L.A. That’s a one of one dual logo, man, signed with Jordan as well. It’s a $20 million card in 2.2 pounds of Tiffany white gold and 100 karats of Tiffany diamonds. I mean, we’re rockin’ it tonight, baby, that’s it.” O’Leary told TSN Sports on the red carpet. He also explained the reason behind the tribute.

He wore an autographed Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant basketball card as a necklace at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. “I brought this back because I want to bring Kobe back to LA on such a big night in the city,” he said. “It’s the first time we brought it out; I thought it would be great for the red carpet.”

“I’m looking at this card at the same way as if you could have bought a Picasso in 1962,” he added, noting that the historic investment piece has “done better than crypto.”

Hours earlier, Kevin O’Leary posted a video and said, “The weight of this thing is, like, two pounds of solid gold and diamonds,” before adding, “But it’s all for Kobe.”

The previous backlash associated with the Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan card

The 2007–08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs features game-worn Logoman patches and on-card signatures from Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. It is created as a true 1-of-1 centerpiece of the Exquisite era’s premium patch-auto concept. Even though it was a PSA, 6 out of 10, the lower the rating, the price and appeal of this memorabilia did not suffer.

Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, reflected on the card’s significance. “Grades matter as far as pricing goes for standard-issue cards, but this is a 1-of-1, so the grade is less important overall to how the card performed. Yet, the fans still had concerns. Some thought Kobe Bryant’s legacy was exploited.

Because the auction also took place on Bryant’s birthday, who would have been 47, if not for that unfortunate helicopter crash. While the questions continue, Kevin O’Leary continues that this was to honor the Lakers legend.