Michael Jordan Makes Feelings Clear on Travis Scott’s New Cincoro Launch

Michael Jordan has never been the type to fear a little alcohol. The man once popped champagne without wearing goggles after winning titles, just spraying it everywhere like his eyes were made of steel. He’s a cigar-and-tequila kind of guy, each almost like an alter ego. The cigar sets him free, makes him lighter, more honest – the version of MJ who speaks his mind without a filter. The tequila? That’s a different lane entirely, the side of him tied to creativity, relationships, and partnerships.

Boardroom dropped MJ’s message behind his new Cincoro link-up with Travis Scott, and he kept it crisp but powerful. “From the beginning, Cincoro has been about uniting people who share a passion for excellence and creativity,” he said, a line that hits even harder when you look at the circle of co-founders around him.

Then came his nod to Scott: “Travis brings that same energy and vision, creating a bottle that reflects both his own style and the spirit of Cincoro—bold, original, and driven by innovation and friendship.”

Travis Scott isn’t just lending his name to another bottle; he’s teaming up with Cincoro Tequila and Michael Jordan to drop Cincoro Jack, a limited-edition Añejo.

Scott and MJ reportedly spent months tasting, tweaking, arguing, and shaping exactly how this thing should look and feel. Cincoro wanted to speak to a younger crowd, and if there’s anyone who can turn a bottle into a cultural moment, it’s the guy who made a McDonald’s meal feel like a tour merch drop.

And the bottle? Oh, it’s a flex. A rich chocolate-brown gradient, a clean co-branded logo, and that perfect blend of Cactus Jack’s gritty, street-bred attitude with Cincoro’s elegance. Scott’s hype for it comes through loud and clear. “Cincoro Jack needed to happen,” he says. “It’s more than a bottle. It’s a story, it’s design, it’s energy. We wanted every detail to feel intentional.”

The Añejo inside isn’t just some rushed celebrity collaboration filler; it’s been aged for more than 26 months and personally hand-selected by Scott and MJ themselves. Price tag: $149.99 for 750ml of ‘I’m treating myself today.’

But underneath all the limited-edition shine and marketing buzz, the partnership has a surprisingly real heartbeat. Two creatives from wildly different worlds, and as Scott puts it, “Working with someone who sees the world differently pushes you to level up. Mike and I connected over that drive.”

To push the launch over the top, Cincoro rolled out a cinematic campaign called FuelYourFlame, giving fans a stylized peek into Travis’s world: the late nights, the studio grind, the fire that keeps him moving, and of course, the role Cincoro plays somewhere between inspiration and celebration.

How Michael Jordan’s circle turned a late reservation into a legacy bottle

Michael Jordan didn’t walk into Pasquale Jones in 2016 expecting to launch a tequila brand- he just wanted his table ready. Instead, a reservation mix-up left him squeezed by the hostess stand alongside Jeanie Buss, Wes Edens, Wyc Grousbeck, and Emilia Fazzalari.

Five NBA power players, barely more than acquaintances, found themselves sweating beside a wood-fired oven, bonding over the one thing they could agree on: tequila. Not the restaurant’s selection—it didn’t serve any—but the premium tequila they’d been enjoying earlier and wished was more widely available.

Before their pizza even arrived, Fazzalari recalls the moment of inspiration: “That was when we realized there was an opportunity to create a new tequila, a better tequila… We let our hair down and became true friends that night.”

What began as a chaotic wait for a table evolved into Cincoro, named for the five founders who forged their partnership that evening.

They tested over a thousand tequilas, enlisted seasoned experts, and obsessively pursued the flavor MJ wanted most: ultra-smooth yet still carrying a long, complex finish. The team’s confidence grew in tandem with the demand.

Meanwhile, MJ became the design captain. With longtime collaborator Mark Smith, he crafted sleek, five-sided bottles tilted at 23 degrees, featuring subtle, unmistakably Jordan details that gave Cincoro its identity.

And when distributors tried to temper expectations, the tequila did the talking. One sip later, they were believers.