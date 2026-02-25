Michael Jordan Rejected Kobe Bryant’s Signature Moniker Over Personal Fear

— Saturday, February 10, 2002, Philadelphia, PA — A sweaty and tired Michael Jordan, of the Wizards, wipes the sweat from his nose as Kobe Bryant, of the Lakers, walks behind him during the NBA Basketball Herren USA All-Star at Philadelphia s First Union Center. The Sacramento Bee /ZUMA Press Sacramento Bee Image Archive PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMADAN. 20020922_aad_s76_113 Copyright: xHectorxAmezcuax

— Saturday, February 10, 2002, Philadelphia, PA — A sweaty and tired Michael Jordan, of the Wizards, wipes the sweat from his nose as Kobe Bryant, of the Lakers, walks behind him during the NBA Basketball Herren USA All-Star at Philadelphia s First Union Center. The Sacramento Bee /ZUMA Press Sacramento Bee Image Archive PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMADAN. 20020922_aad_s76_113 Copyright: xHectorxAmezcuax

Black Mamba became more than a nickname — it became a movement. It defined Kobe Bryant’s edge, his obsession, his refusal to bend. From Mamba Academy to August 24’s Mamba Day, the identity wrapped itself around his Los Angeles Lakers legacy. But the name was never his in the first place; it belonged to Michael Jordan

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ESPN’s Baxter Holmes unveiled a new story. In 2003, Nike actually coined the Black Mamba concept for Michael Jordan. However, they scrapped the idea. Partly because of Jordan’s long-standing fear of snakes, the identity eventually found its way to Kobe Bryant instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In late 2002, Nike staffers gathered at the Oregon headquarters around a strange material called Tech Flex. Black and tubular, it had lived inside cars and airplanes. It tightened and loosened around whatever slid inside it. The team imagined a laceless basketball shoe built on it. Gentry Humphrey studied the braided sleeve and thought, “It kind of looks like a snake.” That night, he searched for “the most badass black snake there is.” The answer appeared instantly. Black mamba.

Excitement followed Humphrey’s black mamba pitch for the Air Jordan 19. He and Mark Kuerbis presented it to MJ while the Washington Wizards were in Miami to face the Heat. In the locker room, Jordan inspected the shoe. Meanwhile, he questioned whether Tech Flex would stretch and still support performance. He proposed hidden laces beneath the braid. Kuerbis said Jordan was “excited and curious and onboard.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in spring 2003 in Chicago, as his career neared its end, Humphrey introduced the full black mamba campaign. Advertising and marketing teams were prepared. Yet, the Nike exec sensed tension immediately. “You could just tell from the very beginning,” he said, “he was uncomfortable.” Meanwhile, Tina Davis assembled Wieden+Kennedy in New York. The agency behind “Just Do It” and the Mars Blackmon ads sought visuals with “stopping power.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Meanwhile, they tried sourcing a real black mamba, native to sub-Saharan Africa. “Then we learned that they’re illegal in the United States,” Davis said. “You can’t even bring them into the country.” Instead, they used another massive black snake, so large, Charles Hall said, “that you wouldn’t have wanted it loose in the room.”

Later in 2003, Jackie Thomas presented the campaign on campus. Michael Jordan seemed pleased. The next day, Larry Miller said, “Hey, good job in there yesterday. MJ really liked the meeting. The product looked great, but you’ve got a problem. MJ doesn’t like snakes.” Miller added, “Here’s MJ’s number. Give him a call. Sell him on it.” After a series of missed calls, Jordan replied, “I’m OK on this one particular occasion to allow you to run the ad, but you need to reconcept before the next colorway drops.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, years earlier, a shelved campaign and Michael Jordan’s hidden fear quietly altered the course of sneaker history. Meanwhile, Kobe Bryant was stepping into Nike’s orbit as his world unraveled and rebuilt itself in real time. What followed was not a coincidence but convergence. Film, scandal, reinvention, and branding collided. And somewhere in that storm, the Black Mamba finally found its true owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Jordan’s fear rewrote sneaker history

Air Jordans launched in 1985 and grew into a global force, generating nearly $7.3 billion in revenue for the fiscal year ending May 2025. For the first 18 editions, Michael Jordan shaped every concept. The 19 shifted direction with a laceless Tech Flex build and debuted at $165 on March 14, 2004, carrying the line “Only Greatness Equals Greatness.” Yet the snake theme faded, partly because Jordan feared them. “Everybody’s got a phobia for something,” he once said. Mark Vancil later revealed, “He was terrified.”

Now, on April 16, 2003, Jordan played his final NBA game. One year later, Quentin Tarantino released Kill Bill Vol. 2. In a pivotal scene, Elle Driver introduces a black mamba as “Death Incarnate.” Months earlier, in June 2003, Kobe Bryant had signed with Nike after his Adidas contract expired. During this phase, Kobe was going in and out of LA and courtrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant later said the turmoil forced reinvention. In Kobe Bryant’s Muse, he explained, “So, I created the black mamba.” He recalled watching the film past 2 a.m. and thinking, “I looked it up, yeah, that’s me.” ESPN The Magazine referenced Mamba on Nov. 7, 2005. In May 2006, SLAM ran “Kobe COLD BLOODED.” Eric Avar later traced the full branding arc to the Nike Zoom III in 2007. Nearly a decade later, on April 13, 2016, Bryant scored 60 and signed off, “Mamba out!”

That’s how Nike created sneaker history as Michael Jordan’s fear of snakes handed Kobe Bryant his “Black Mamba” moniker. And for generations to come, the Los Angeles Lakers legend will be known by that name alone.