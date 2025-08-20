Michael Jordan Returns to Maryland in Private Jet After Losing $3.9 M

What happens when Michael Jordan has a losing record? Yes, the same guy who never saw a Game 7 in the finals and also ended with a 6-0. But there are other tasks where the GOAT of the NBA had to suffer losses that too multiple times. We are not talking about his business losses or his NASCAR record, but about his role as an Angler, which still needs improvement. After all, very recently, he had to suffer a loss of $3.5 million.

It was two weeks ago when MJ and his crew lost the 2025 White Marlin Open and ended up as the runner-up. To avenge that loss, the Catch 23—Michael Jordan’s boat is ready to sail again. But just like any Bulls legend spotting, once again, the giveaway of his presence is his $70 million jet. The unmissable luxurious Gulfstream 650ER private jet caught the eye of WBOC. “He’s back! Michael Jordan’s plane has yet again been spotted at the Salisbury Airport.” For context, Salisbury Airport is in Maryland.

As stated, the last tournament was in Maryland, and MJ’s crew reeled in a 70-inch, 71-pound White Marlin thanks to angler Trey “Cricket” McMillan. But that wasn’t enough, as they lost by the barest of margins. First place in the same category went to the Billfisher sportfishing yacht with a 72-pound white marlin caught by Dan Gough of Ocean City. A one-pound difference in the fish led to them earning the top prize of $3,914,197–the highest award earned in the tournament.

Instead of mourning that loss, Michael Jordan is back again. This time for another adventure and hopefully a better cash price. The post from WBOC stated the next event, “yacht Catch 23 is registered in the MidAtlantic fishing competition out of Ocean City this week…” The tournament is already underway as the date for the events was from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23. According to the official page of the event, the first prize up for grabs is for a whopping $3.2 million, but close to 115 boats are competing in this year’s tournament.

Michael Jordan had a home comfort while being at sea

The Billionaire athlete not only owns a private jet to reach the location. In fact, he has crafted his very own extra luxurious Catch 23. For context, it’s an 84-foot Viking sport fisher with an original cost of around $8 million. But with custom touches, it is worth approximately $12 million. But what custom job? An elephant-skin print design that matches his private jet, complete with the iconic Jumpman logo. Sweet right? There is more. It has got 10 rooms, sleek white leather seating, marble countertops, and space for eight guests plus two crew. With so much room, it practically feels like home.

This time, even a family member was on board. Marcus Jordan gave fans unprecedented access not only to his father but also to their progress in the 2025 White Marlin Open. Marcus joined His Airness in Ocean City aboard the Catch 23 after a rather turbulent year. It marked the first time fans had seen the father-son duo publicly together since Marcus’ widely reported run-in with the law. As he was spending time with his father, the TrophyRoom owner also shared the deck view with the anglers at work during daylight.

With Michael Jordan being right there, dressed casually but already focused and locked in with a headset. However, those efforts only became good enough for the second position. But MJ knows how to win not only on the court but even at sea. Catch 23 has a track record of big catches, like a 25-pound dolphin in 2021 and a 73-pound white marlin in 2022 at the Mid-Atlantic Tournament, where they took the top spot. So, maybe time to reel in another top spot.