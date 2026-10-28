Michael Jordan’s Former Bulls Teammate Walked Away From $36M NBA Deal Before Mysterious Disappearance in a Sea

When the Chicago Bulls clinched their fifth NBA championship in 1997 against the Utah Jazz, Michael Jordan memorably ran directly across the floor to embrace a backup big man. That teammate was Brian Williams, a late-season addition who provided crucial interior muscle during Chicago’s postseason run before parlaying that success into a massive multi-million-dollar contract with the Detroit Pistons.

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Yet, just two years after reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball and becoming Detroit’s highest-paid player, Williams made a decision that shocked the sports world. In September 1999, at just 30 years old and with five years remaining on his contract, he abruptly walked away from $36.45 million to retire from the NBA, setting off a journey of self-discovery that would end in tragedy.

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Seeking freedom beyond the basketball court, the former champion legally changed his name to Bison Dele to honor his Native American and African heritage, eventually setting sail across the South Pacific aboard his catamaran in the summer of 2002. What followed remains one of the most haunting unsolved mysteries in sports history, as Dele, his girlfriend Serena Karlan, and boat captain Bertrand Saldo vanished at sea under suspicious circumstances, with Dele’s older brother Miles Dabord as the prime suspect.

Williams had joined the Bulls near the end of the 1996–97 regular season after initial contract negotiations stalled. Despite playing a limited role down the stretch, Chicago trusted the former Arizona star during their championship run.

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Following the 1997 Finals victory, Jordan praised Williams’ impact: “He gave us a look that we didn’t have all year. He gave us that extra big man who was athletic, who could score, and who could take some of the pressure off the other guys.”

Due to salary cap constraints, Chicago could not retain Williams, leading him to sign a lucrative seven-year, $45 million contract with the Pistons. However, after two seasons in Detroit, Dele informed executives Joe Dumars and Rick Sund, alongside coach Alvin Gentry, that he was walking away.

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His agent, Dwight Manley, described the decision as a personal turning point: “He’s going through an epiphanal moment in his life.” Dumars added, “He said that he was tired and his heart was not in it. He said he did not have the motivation to keep on playing.”

In a 2002 column, journalist Sam Smith noted that money never seemed to drive Dele. Former Bulls teammate Jud Buechler agreed, stating, “He didn’t want to play anymore — he wanted to experience a bunch of things, and he didn’t want to wait.”

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After changing his name to Bison Dele in 1998 to honor his ancestral heritage, Dele embraced an adventurous lifestyle. In July 2002, Dele set sail aboard his catamaran, the Hakuna Matata, accompanied by Karlan, Saldo, and his older brother, Miles Dabord. Unfortunately, it turned out to be his last voyage.

Concern grew when neither Dele nor Karlan made contact with family for several weeks. Suspicion deepened when Dabord returned to port alone in Tahiti and attracted police attention after attempting to buy $152,000 in gold using his brother’s passport and signature.

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Investigators searched the vessel and discovered bullet holes that had been patched, along with apparent bloodstains. Reports from crew logs indicated a heated argument between the brothers had taken place during the trip.

Dabord became the primary focus of the investigation, but he never stood trial. In September 2002, he fell into a coma in Mexico and died shortly after that.

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Authorities came to believe that the former NBA player was killed along with Karlan and Saldo, but with no bodies ever recovered, the case remains officially unresolved.