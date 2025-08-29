Michael Jordan’s Friend of 39 Years Still Cannot Enter Grove XXIII Without Using Tricks

It’s not easy to be part of Michael Jordan’s inner circle, and it’s even more difficult to stay in it, just ask Charles Barkley. However, not everybody’s relationship with MJ ends like the 76ers legend. Especially, it’s not the case with the famous designer, Jeff Hamilton. Yes, the Moroccan celebrity fashion designer is responsible for many graphic embroidered leather jackets, including Kobe Bryant’s Lakers championship and even His Airness ‘ three-peat. Despite working with the Bulls legend for so long, Hamilton describes his new ways of meeting the NBA icon.

First, let’s understand what being around the 6x NBA champion is for Hamilton. “I mean, for me was like I looked at it, my heart was palpitating when I was around them. It still does. I mean, like I’ve known Michael Jordan since 1986. I met him 100 times at least.” Instead of dropping a text to MJ or to any of his team, the iconic designer knows a spot to always find Jordan. He admitted that showcasing his designs for his project was an ulterior motive.”But every time I’m in Miami, I kind of try to find some kind of excuse to go to Grove XXIII.”

The Grove XXXIII is a golf paradise, a private club tucked away on the outskirts of Hobe Sound, Florida, built by Michael Jordan. Once he retired from the hardwood, he spent the majority of his time there. It’s highly exclusive, meaning only people who are approved on the list can enter the sacred place. That’s why Hamilton takes this opportunity to meet MJ. “I want to show you something. No, not to him, to his people. ‘I have a new thing. We just made those jackets. We made that sample. I want to show you where to get your thought.’ I end up going just to be around Michael, and there’s nothing but love and humility from him.” The man behind the iconic designs uses his craft to be around the Bulls legend.

He even recalled on Joy Taylor’s podcast, Two Personal Show, that the personality of Jordan being humble is not everyone knows about. With close to $4 billion in net worth, not many would believe this side of Michael Jordan exists. But it does, and for Hamilton, it is very similar to another sporting icon, Mike Tyson. Being close to both and meeting them gives him a feeling unlike any other project.

“I mean, I just like those are people that my heart beats every time I’m around them because they have such an aura, such an energy. I feel like I’m a two-year-old kid going to Disneyland for the first time and see Mickey Mouse and I have that same feeling every time.” For Hamilton, this feeling never vanishes despite meeting the Bulls legend hundreds of times. Which is why sometimes he resorts to impromptu work assignments just to be around MJ.

Michael Jordan revealed the process of trusting his friends

We have often heard Charles Barkley state that his criticism of Jordan’s front office tenure with the Charlotte franchise led to cracks in their friendship. It’s been decades since they apparently last spoke. So, you know where bonds and relationships stand for MJ. In one of his earlier talks with the late, great ESPN broadcaster Stuart Scott, His Airness actually detailed how he developed several lifelong relationships in the league and off it. He emphasized that these relationships developed over a long period, not overnight.

“Friends are built over time. It’s not built over short periods of time, you know, and my friendship has been built over time, long periods of time where gradually my trust in you has increased.” Michael Jordan continued and even name-dropped some of his friends and how much time it took for them to travel with the Bulls legend. “You know, and those seven guys that are hanging with me have been with me ever since I came into Chicago. You know, they didn’t really start traveling to me, with me, until after a seven or eight-year period. And then that’s how trust is built.”

Mike continued, “You know, my true friends are the ones that I grew up with — David Bridges, Buzz Peterson — those type of guys who have known me way before I could, you know, shoot a basketball.” These relationships transcend materialistic achievements. That’s why MJ took his time to only let a few people in his inner circle.