Michael Jordan’s NBC Debut Puts 41M Americans in Distress as Drastic NBA Decision Surfaces

NBA media just hit full box-office mode. ESPN had the throne for years, but then Prime showed up and dropped an all-time panel: Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash, Candace Parker—the lineup oozes class, charisma, and pure hoops IQ. And that’s just scratching the surface. The rest of the media world suddenly has real competition. ESPN’s staying quiet on new names, but NBC’s Peacock made serious noise by pulling in Michael Jordan as a special contributor—yeah, that Jordan. Perfect move. But then? Boom. They tripped over their own feet with sky-high subscription prices.

Price hikes aren’t random—they’re following the eyeballs. In June, streaming gobbled up nearly 50% of all TV screen time, per Nielsen, while traditional broadcast networks dipped to a record-low 18.5%. It’s clear where the future’s headed, and platforms are moving fast to cash in. Even giants like NBCUniversal, which straddle both linear and streaming lanes, are cranking up direct-to-consumer prices. After pouring billions into streaming over the past few years, they’re done playing nice—it’s time to chase profit.

But as fans are quickly realizing, the golden age of cheap streaming might be well and truly over.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Peacock’s going head-to-head with Prime by playing a different card—nostalgia meets credibility. While Prime rolls out fresh, high-IQ faces, Peacock’s rebooting the classic NBA broadcast with seasoned voices like Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, and Carmelo Anthony, plus icons like Michael Jordan as special contributors. It’s a smart blend—veteran gravitas with just enough throwback charm to pull in long-time fans. But here’s the catch: they followed all that momentum with a brutal price hike. In a market where viewers have options, that move might cost them. Great panel or not, keeping those subs locked in just got a whole lot harder.

AD

USA Today via Reuters Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1991 USA TODAY Sports

“Peacock, the flagship NBCUniversal streaming outlet that will add NBA games to its lineup this fall, is raising the price of its subscription plans by $3,” wrote Deadline. “Starting next week, Peacock Premium will cost $10.99 a month, up from $7.99, making it the priciest level for any ad-supported service on the market. Premium Plus, which has no ads (except on live sports) and access to local stations, is also going up by $3, to $16.99. On an annual basis, Premium will now be $109.99 and Premium Plus $169.99. ”

Doesn’t seem like they valued MJ’s contribution in this as much as they should’ve.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Peacock still hopeful to keep their sub count after Michael Jordan’s addition

There’s 41 million people to address, up from last year’s 34 million subscriber base. Peacock entering the NBA scene felt inevitable—especially after their wins with the NFL, Premier League, and Golf. Adding Jordan? Total no-brainer. But no one saw the subscription price spike coming, and that move could cost them big. They’re reportedly bracing for a steep drop in numbers once the hikes kick in over the next few days. It’s the price of playing long-term. Peacock’s betting on premium content and legacy names to carry them. Whether that gamble pays off? We’re about to find out in real time.

“Subscriber cancellations often follow price hikes, but the bet from streaming operators is that over time enough subscribers remain aboard to make the margins worthwhile,” said Deadline. Eventually, the sting is forgotten. Peacock has lagged the broader market, reaching 41 million subscribers as of the most recent report. NBCU parent Comcast is due to report second-quarter earnings later this month and is apt to provide an update on Peacock’s subscriber growth and progress toward break-even.”

via Imago NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 25: Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23xi racing and NBA, Basketball Herren, USA legend watching the action on pit road during qualfying for the 2nd annual Ally 400 on June 25, 2022 at Nashville SuperSpeedway in Nashville, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: JUN 25 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series – Ally 400 Icon220625928400

Will Michael Jordan boost ratings? Honestly, yes. He’s more than a name—he’s a $3.5 billion brand. If Peacock plays the long game, they might unlock his full business impact. But hype only lasts so long. Whether that turns into sustained viewership remains to be seen. The gamble’s officially on.