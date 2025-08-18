Michael Jordan’s NBC Proposal Prompted Carmelo Anthony to Make Special Request at New Job

When Michael Jordan gets passionate, he talks with his hands. And when he recently got together with his longtime protégé, Carmelo Anthony, his hands were moving a lot. The two met during Jordan Brand’s “Board of Greatness” event on July 14, 2025, in Athens, Greece, where a conversation about MJ’s new role at NBC prompted a bold proposal from Melo, a unique request for His Airness to join him on-screen.

As the NBA world watches closely how the mind that won six championships operates as a media analyst, Anthony offered a glimpse into their recent discussion. “We actually was talking about what MJ was gonna be doing on NBC,” the Knicks legend shared. “So anytime he put the big hand out and he start talking with his hands, that mean he’s really trying to get a point across. I can’t tell you what he said. He really was trying to get a point across,” he added.

It was during this discussion about Michael Jordan’s new role as a “special contributor” that Anthony, who joined as a weekly studio analyst across NBC and Peacock broadcasts, made his pitch. “He had to really break down what was going to be going on and what he was going to be doing and what he was going to be talking about, right?” Melo explained. “So, I try to get, I try to convince him to come on the desk, come in studio with me.”

Unsurprisingly, this special request is a testament to the strong bond between the pair.

Carmelo Anthony puts Michael Jordan Brand rivals on notice

After all, their relationship dates back to Melo’s rookie season when Jordan handpicked him to lead the Jordan Brand. And since then, the bond has blossomed into a powerful business partnership and a decades-long mentorship.

“I was inspired by MJ,” Anthony explained about the importance and impact of the Bulls legend on Paul George’s podcast back in May. “Not only from a basketball standpoint… as a Hall of Famer, seeing something in me as an 18-, 19-year-old kid, saying ‘One day he can be a Hall of Famer.’ That’s major. So I gotta have him.” It’s been over two decades since Jordan stepped on the hardwood, but there is zero impact on his brand’s sales.

The revenue of only the MJ brand stands tall at $7.3 billion, as per Sportico. So, there is no doubt that the brand is doing something right, and Melo knows the exact reason. “To see him being the only brand who can bring all his athletes together in one location. No other brand that’s out there, no other shoe brand can actually do that. That’s led by one individual. So that’s really what was the conversation.” Yes, the Knicks legend pointed out Michael Jordan‘s connection with the audience that hadn’t seen him play as the key contributor to the growth.

“And again, we don’t know a lot of the athletes. To bring everybody under one roof and have conversations and to build new, create new relationships and friendships. It was a special moment for that,” Anthony concluded. So, whether we see an appearance from MJ on ‘7PM in Brooklyn podcast‘ is up in the air. But what is certain is that their bond transcends business, and Anthony’s special request is just the latest example of how one NBA legend continues to lean on the influence of his mentor.