Michael Jordan’s Need for Pill Only Supports Ex-Lakers Star’s Question Over 45pts Claim

The next decade will be Luka’s, like the last was of LeBron and Steph, and then the 90s were of Jordan, and the 2000s were ruled by Kobe and Shaq. That’s how the basketball world defines and divides generations, igniting debate of greatness and what ifs. So, when Luka scored 40+ points in back-to-back outings and joined Michael Jordan to become the only fifth player in NBA history to open a season that way, it invited another comparison: could Michael Jordan pull off the same feat if he played today?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, prime MJ was capable of alienating stuff. Even Ty Lue feels that if MJ had played in today’s era, he would have managed an easy 45 points per game, given the officiating. So, on Run It Back, Lou Williams shared his honest take on Ty Lue’s bold claim, saying, “No, I am not surprised. I mean, that’s high praise for the GOAT. I think a lot of people would say things like that. Obviously, this is exaggerated.”

No, that wasn’t enough, as Williams stressed: “If that was the case, we would’ve seen Kobe have some years where he averaged 45. We would’ve seen some years where LeBron would’ve averaged 45. Steph Curry would’ve averaged some 45s.” If you missed it, Tyronn Lue recently made waves when he said, “He’d average 45. You can’t touch nobody, it’s a foul. You got the best player in the world. He averaged 37 one year, so add eight to that. You can’t touch him, or he gets two free throws.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And if you look back at Michael Jordan’s prime, Lue’s statement doesn’t sound all that far-fetched. There are plenty of examples to back it up, like the 1988 Eastern Conference First Round against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Jordan averaged 45.2 points per game and 4.8 assists, or the 1992 series against the Miami Heat, where he averaged 45 points flat.

USA Today via Reuters May 31, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, is guarded by Indiana Pacers player Reggie Miller (31) in the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Still, the game has evolved massively since Jordan retired in 2003, the last time MJ played. But even then, the man was pushing 40, played all 82 games, and still averaged 20 points and 3.8 assists. Now that’s longevity that even today’s stars would envy. Even Shaquille O’Neal once backed that very idea, confidently saying that MJ could still dominate in today’s NBA. “Forty-five,” O’Neal said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Easily.” Lou Williams did, however, point out one area where Jordan might’ve faced a slight challenge, though he believes MJ would’ve quickly adapted. He said, “The only thing that I would challenge T-Lue on is this is MJ didn’t consistently shoot the three in and how today’s game is. Obviously, I think he would’ve evolved; he would’ve adjusted to how the game was being played, but we don’t have a lot to see that.”

AD

Even in the game where he went 6 for 6 for 3, he was like, yeah 6 for 6 is what these guys do in a half these days. So, I think MJ would’ve evolved his game. He would’ve fit right in. Forty-five is a high number, but MJ can play in any era.” But that was entirely MJ’s choice. Back in 1992, after draining six 3-pointers in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Michael Jordan was asked about his shooting from deep. His response showed just how intentional he was about his style of play.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“My 3-point shooting is something that I don’t want to excel at because it takes away from all phases of my game,” Jordan said, warning against becoming lazy or overly dependent on the shot at the cost of his all-around dominance. But that’s all talk of the past. The real question is, does MJ want to play now? Or even think about it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If only Jordan could take the “magic pill”

Michael Jordan is back, not on the hardwood, but on your TV screens. Thanks to NBC, the legend himself is returning as a special contributor, appearing weekly to sprinkle a little “Airness” back into fans’ lives.

When MJ sat down with Mike Tirico recently, he dropped a surprising confession: the man doesn’t even have a hoop at home. That’s right, no late-night jump shots or fadeaways in the driveway. He admitted he hasn’t really touched a basketball in years, spending most of his time with family instead. But he did recall one rare moment at the Ryder Cup, when the homeowner of his rental asked him to shoot a free throw and, of course, he swished it. Guess the touch never really leaves you when you’re Michael Jordan.

via Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Basketball Michael Jordan Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls, in action in a game againt the Phoenix Suns in 1996. Chicago IL United States Copyright: xDUOMO/PCNx BK0803_106467

Deep down, Jordan still wishes he could feel that rush again. “In all honesty, I wish I could take a magic pill, put on shorts, and go out and play the game of basketball today. Because that’s who I am. That type of competition, that type of competitiveness is what I live for. I miss it,” he admitted.

But even with that fire still flickering inside, it’s safe to say MJ won’t be lacing up anytime soon. “But it’s better for me to be sitting here talking to you as opposed to popping my Achilles, and I’m in a wheelchair for a while.”

Back in his prime, basketball consumed everything. Family moments slipped away in the chase for greatness. Now, away from the spotlight and the grind, he’s found peace in the simple things, spending quiet mornings with loved ones, being present, catching up on all those moments he missed. That’s why you don’t see much of MJ these days.