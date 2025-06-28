Michael Jordan’s $1.5M Lost Sneakers Revived, Helping $24 Trillion Industry Despite Backlash

There was a time sports memorabilia were rediscovered in the most unusual ways – spring cleaning in the family home’s basement or Tom Brady dropping $250,000 to get a rare collectible from a fan. The common factors here? Humans. But once again, Artificial Intelligence is threatening to make the hunt for the rare collectibles with human intervention obsolete. It all began in June 2025, in Arizona, where AI (if only it were Allen Iverson) uncovered perhaps the most iconic Michael Jordan artifact.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. announced that its groundbreaking sports memorabilia authentication subsidiary, Real Game Used, made a significant discovery – a pair of game-worn sneakers from Michael Jordan’s historic home debut on his return after an 18-month hiatus in 1995, which he announced with now-iconic line, “I’m back.”

The Air Jordans were on the auction block in 2021. But authenticators grossly undervalued it at $16,000. The Bulls lost that game to the Shaquille O’Neal-led Magic, 106-99. Jordan (who was still in his #45 phase) scored 21 points in that game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

MDCE stated that the experts overlooked authenticators “due to the complexity of verifying the imagery and video of the event.” They further stated, “Now, after extensive video and photo-matching analysis and AI-enhanced research, the shoes are being unveiled and listed online next week for $1,500,000 on the Infinite Auctions platform, an owned MDCE subsidiary.”

AD

Yes, the ‘I’m Back’ sneakers are now listed for a worthy $1.5 million, and they could sell for much more. “This discovery validates everything we’ve been building with Real Game Used,” said Marshall Perkins III, CEO. True as it is, it can also fill a few with anxiety.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AI is changing the collectible game

A global $24 trillion industry, Artificial Intelligence is growing as much as its infamy. Almost as much as fans hate the prices on brand-new Air Jordans. Most people don’t love losing their usefulness to software. Now AI has the real possibility of replacing human authenticators, too – authenticators who build a lifetime of sports knowledge to apply.

USA Today via Reuters Unknown Date; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (23) Michael Jordan during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena during the 1990-91 season. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1991 USA TODAY Sports

Valuations are off all the time. A few weeks ago, Michael Jordan’s uniquely-manufactured game-worn rookie jersey went under the gavel for $4.215 million. It was, however, valued at $10 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s just as shocking that the game-worn ‘I’m Back’ AJs were only valued at five figures less than four years ago. For reference, Pharrell Williams just auctioned an autographed MJ rookie card without his DNA on it for $2.5 million. The most expensive game-worn AJs ever sold were from the ‘Last Dance’ finals that went for $2.2 million in 2023.

The original ‘I’m Back’ shoes are back on the auction block at Infinite Auctions’ upcoming elite sale event. This time bidding will begin at $1.5 million with the potential to go as high as previously auctioned game-worn memorabilia, or even higher. This discovery now elevates Real Game Used’s credibility in the collectibles market as well as makes this proprietary technology profitable. Does that make you iffy?