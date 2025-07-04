Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus & Ex-Wife Shares Paris Update Amid Heatwave Crisis

While Michael Jordan sails around Europe on a $115 million mega-yacht with his wife, Yvette, and their twin daughters — a vacation fit for basketball royalty — one of his older kids is doing Europe a little differently. Marcus Jordan was nearby (somewhat) on the same continent, only a two-hour flight away. But here’s the twist: he’s not doing it solo or with one of those mystery women that occasionally pops up in his Instagram stories.

This time, he’s posted up in the ‘City of Lights’ with none other than his mom, Juanita Vanoy—yes, the Juanita, MJ’s ex-wife and the mother of Marcus, Jeffrey, and Jasmine. The two were spotted enjoying a cozy mother-son dinner at Hotel Costes, with Marcus rocking a throwback Michael Jordan Cologne T-shirt — a deep cut from the ’90s era when MJ was not only the face of the NBA but had a whole signature scent to his name. That’s peak nostalgic drip.

Juanita posted the pic, giving the fans a look at their dinner from late June. And Marcus? He’s been busy sharing his Parisian experience since then, including clips from the 2Chainz concert at L’Arc Paris on June 28 and a shimmering view of the Eiffel Tower at night, taken from the upscale restaurant Girafe, which has one of the best views in the city.

But while Marcus is making Paris look like a summer dream, the reality is a little more intense.

Europe is currently sweltering in a dangerous heat wave. Soaring temperatures have gripped Spain, Switzerland, and France. Marcus seemingly got a good view of Paris before safety measures restricted the biggest tourist attraction here.

Marcus Jordan’s vacation is hotter than it looks

In France, the National Weather Service Wednesday (July 2) issued a rare red alert in four regions where the heat wave was expected to last until 9 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

Given the situation, Paris has paused schools and closed the Eiffel Tower’s top-level to visitors. According to reports, rising temperatures cause the puddled iron of the tower to expand in size and tilt slightly, but without causing any impact on its structural integrity. Around the city, emergency services responded to over 300 weather-related situations.

It’s unclear if Jordan and Vanoy are still in Paris, but Marcus keeps the updates coming in. Among the scenes he captured, the city does look sunny and bright, particularly the Arc de Triomphe. Stunning! That said, if Marcus and his mom are still in the city, hopefully, they’ve ducked into some luxe AC somewhere in the 8th arrondissement. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan himself was last spotted in Croatia, where a red alert for the heatwave was issued a day before France.

MJ, aboard his $115 million yacht with his wife, Yvette, and twin daughters, looks seemingly fine. Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, is giving a more grounded glimpse of Europe — concerts, Cologne tees, and quality time with Mom. His timeline may not feature a yacht, but it is giving that wholesome off-the-court energy we rarely see from the Jordan camp.

Europe may be on fire (literally), but the Jordans are finding their own way to beat the heat!