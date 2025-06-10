Michael Jordan’s Store Vandalised While Bulls Legend Smokes Cigar With Father-in-Law 6,275 Miles Away

Vacations are meant to give you a break from the daily hustle that you deal with in your daily life. But not when you own a million-dollar property. More so now, when you have your investments in Los Angeles. It’s been complete chaos for Nike for the last couple of weeks as they put out several fires. First, they had to deal with the tariff issue, despite moving their factories away from China to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Bangladesh. Now, another issue hit them, this time directly on one of the retail outlet stores. This comes at a time when Michael Jordan is away with his family for an annual tradition.

“Business owners are reporting stores are being looted in the area of 6th St. and Broadway,” the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Central Division posted to X. “Officers are en route to the location to investigate.” The area referred to is in Downtown L.A. Multiple reports suggest that three businesses along Broadway between 3rd and 7th streets were damaged by looters, two athletic footwear stores and a T-Mobile storefront. One of the two footwear stores was the large, multi-functional flagship store for Jordan Brand, located in downtown Los Angeles.

While Michael Jordan and his wife, Yvette Prieto, enjoyed a lavish escape aboard their $70 million Gulfstream G650ER jet, exploring the beauty of Portugal and Italy, back in Los Angeles, a starkly different reality unfolded. The Jordan Studio 23 and the Adidas stores both suffered shattered front door glass when the Broadway shops were burglarized. This contrast is striking: as Jordan’s family savored serene European vistas, the streets of LA grappled with unrest that has impacted even the most celebrated symbols of success. The flight from Los Angeles to Sardinia—spanning over 6,200 miles—mirrors the vast divide between luxury and the challenges hitting his hometown. But what makes the store special?

It’s the largest flagship store in North America, spanning 27,000 square feet and designed for both retail and events. It seems that officers were able to recover some of the merchandise taken from the Adidas store. But the update regarding the Michael Jordan brand remains in the air. Even though the business update might be bleak, His Airness is continuing his family getaway.

In one of the photos, MJ was in a relaxed mode with a cigar in one hand, with Carlos Sr., his father-in-law, on ‘M’BRACE’, the $115 million yacht. But this wasn’t it. The basketball legend, with his family, is on a super trip away from the noise, and here are more revealing details about it.

Before Italy, Michael Jordan and his wife spent time in Portugal

He and his wife, Prieto, were spotted twice, once when they were having lunch at Rua das Flores in Porto. Later, the couple changed their destination to Lisbon, the capital city. Once again, the Bulls legend was having a fun time enjoying the food, culture, this time at the iconic cafe ‘A Brasileira do Chiado’. The cafe, founded in 1905, is famous for its Art Deco style and for becoming a meeting place for intellectuals, artists, and writers, including Fernando Pessoa. It also became a sudden meeting place for the 24YO street artist and Michael Jordan.

Lucas Pina, a musician, shared his reel of interacting with the Bulls legend before doing his usual performance. The caption of the post was “Michael Jordan on my show out of nowhere, never stop fighting, you never know who’s watching and I still can’t believe it, I’m shaking💀.” The Sao Tome native revealed it was his dream to meet the 6x NBA champion, and it was fulfilled by chance this Sunday.

The constant practice and dedication to perform in the street paid off in a way nobody would have foreshadowed for the 24-year-old. Just like that, a Sunday turned blockbuster after meeting His Airness. There is one more destination where MJ would travel. While his stop in Porto made waves, the one in Lison got the Bulls legend grooving. SIC Notícias reports the vacation will also include a flight south of the border to Faro. After that, the family is enjoying the European getaway to Sardinia. It’s the second-largest island in the Mediterranean! Dream destination? Jordan is living it.