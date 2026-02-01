Michael Jordan’s $10M Investment Returns in Big Way With Mother’s Historic Honor

While Michael Jordan’s basketball legacy is often celebrated, his philanthropic endeavors tend to remain in the background. Not many know the Bulls legend has been working alongside the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ since 1989, and even did a record-setting donation during his 60th birthday. His mother, Deloris Jordan, is one of his biggest inspirations and even helps people overseas. Yet it was in the home state that she received one heartfelt honor.

It’s no secret that MJ and family have been working alongside Novant Health Foundation in Wilmington, North Carolina. This medical clinic, in partnership with MJ, helps uninsured and underinsured residents in MJ’s home state of North Carolina. His Airness announced on Nov. 18, 2025, a $10 million gift to the foundation in honor of his mother. Two months later, it was repaid not with cash but with kind.

In recognition of the gift, Novant Health renamed its neurosciences institute in honor of Jordan’s mother. Over 100 people in attendance rose to their feet and applauded her during the ceremony. Deloris wasn’t accepting any such surprise and stated, “Wow,” Deloris Jordan said. “All I can say is wow.” Later, she sent a mission statement, which resonated with her resilience.

“When you’ve got good people with good hearts, there’s no stopping you,” she said, according to Bob Liepa, Wilmington StarNews. “The Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute has a lot of work ahead of it.” This is the fourth Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, which operates in Wilmington and Charlotte. Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, the center’s director of neurosciences, stated that the real impact of this partnership with the Jordans is yet to be seen.

“In these three short years, we have saved well over 1,000 lives from strokes faster and with better outcomes than 95 percent of the country.” Dr. Beecher added that the new Deloris P. Jordan Neurosciences Institute will help patients by providing advanced technology to support those suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other complex conditions.

Even before the fourth clinic, Kevin Durant had already expressed his admiration for the Jordan family for their efforts. “2 goats who impacted the world. Much Love to the Jordans and everything they do!” It’s not the only medical help that Deloris is working on. Michael Jordan’s mother has worked as an advocate to raise awareness about a rare disease.

Deloris Jordan was in Dayton, Ohio, in November 2023 to raise awareness of sickle cell anemia in memory of her late husband. Her work to provide aid doesn’t stop at any national border.

Michael Jordan’s mother was present in Kenya to help 54,000 people

The Jordans launched a gender-based violence recovery center through the Kenya Women and Children’s Wellness Centre (KWCWC). The James R. Jordan Foundation International funded this and was launched in Narok.

During the launch, it had over 33 consultation rooms and laboratories, making it the largest facility dedicated to treating survivors of GBV in Kenya.

Michael Jordan’s mother was present during the launch in March last year. Dr. Hermes Gichane, Director of KWCWC, shed light on the issues that Kenya is facing. “But last year, we had about 54,000 cases seen in our health facilities and public health sector,” she said in 2024, according to Topprimemedia.

The center does not stop at providing medical care; it also offers legal services, vocational training, financial literacy, reproductive health education, mental health support, and leadership training to enable survivors to support themselves.

Currently, it is one of the largest rescue shelters in the country, with the capacity to accommodate over 90 survivors of GBV or 20 families at a time.

Deloris has been a vocal advocate for the past 16 years and has made significant contributions to Kenya through her philanthropic efforts, especially in the well-being of women and children.