Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing Car Flexes New Look as Jordan Brand Celebrates 10-Year Milestone

A bold new look is turning heads on the streets of Chicago, and it’s not just the roar of engines that’s drawing attention. Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing, already renowned for its eye-catching paint schemes, is making waves again—this time with a tribute that fuses sneaker culture and NASCAR in a way only the Chicago Bulls legend could inspire.

Since its inception in 2021, 23XI Racing has become synonymous with innovation both on and off the track. Few fans realize that the team’s design process is unusually collaborative: earlier this year, 23XI Insiders were given the power to vote on the team’s new pit car livery, a move that underscores the organization’s unique approach to fan engagement. This spirit of inclusivity and creativity has set the stage for their latest visual statement.

For the 2025 Chicago Street Race, 23XI Racing is rolling out four new paint schemes, but none stands out quite like Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 car. The machine sports a striking black-and-orange livery inspired by the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG “Shattered Backboard”—a sneaker that has become a grail in the collector world. The car’s shattered motif and color blocking mirror the iconic sneaker’s design, offering a crossover moment that’s as much about culture as competition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sole Retriever’s Instagram post summed up the buzz: “MJ’s No. 45 driven by @tyler_reddick will do a ‘Shattered Backboard’ Air Jordan 1 theme for this weekend’s Chicago Street Race.” The visual synergy between the car and the sneaker is a testament to 23XI’s attention to detail and Michael Jordan’s sneaker Brand’s enduring influence.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sole Retriever (@soleretriever) Expand Post

This transformation comes at a milestone moment: the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is being reissued for its 10th anniversary, with a full-family size run dropping on July 12 at a retail price of $180. The 2025 version stays true to the original’s high-quality leather and signature colorway, but introduces a special shattered-glass box and themed insoles—details that elevate the release for collectors. With the sneaker’s return, 23XI’s paint scheme becomes more than just a nod; it’s a rolling celebration of a decade-defining design.

What’s the iconic story behind the Shattered Backboard Air Jordan 1 High Sneakers?

Let’s rewind to forty years ago. A young Michael Jordan, freshly signed with Nike, flew to Trieste—a seaport city tucked in northeast Italy—for an exhibition match. The goal? Simple. Nike wanted Europe to fall in love with Jordan the same way America was beginning to. This was less about a friendly game and more about introducing the rising star to the international spotlight.

For one night only, MJ suited up in the orange and black of Stefanel Trieste. Then came the moment that would be etched into both basketball and sneaker history: Jordan soared through the air for a dunk so fierce, it shattered the glass backboard.

Fast forward three decades, and Nike revived that memory through the “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1—dropping it right around the 30th anniversary of the game. It made sense: not only did the AJ1 debut the same year, but it was also the very sneaker Jordan wore during that game.

The colorway—orange, black, and white—mirrored the team’s uniform and instantly lit up the sneaker world. So much so, Nike followed up with a “Reverse” version the next year, then a satin women’s exclusive in 2018, and even a glossy, Halloween-ready edition in 2019 with a vanilla-tinted midsole.

Today, the “Shattered Backboard” isn’t just a sneaker—it’s a story, a tribute, and a vivid snapshot of the moment MJ left his mark (and glass shards) on international hoops. And now the shoes are not just returning to the sneaker market but to the streets of Chicago with 23XI Racing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad