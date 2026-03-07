Michael Jordan Sends Direct Message to Anthony Edwards as Private Conversation Revealed

Anthony Edwards is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA right now. The Minnesota Timberwolves’ cornerstone is known for his efficiency and prowess on both ends of the court. The star guard is a walking highlights reel, and there people draw comparisons with former Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While Edwards also considers MJ as GOAT, he often tends to downplay such comparisons. Recently, he got to know something from the GOAT that he will remember for the rest of his life.

Ant sat down with legendary broadcaster Ahmad Rashad on Friday, and there Rashad revealed a private conversation that he had with Michael Jordan about Edwards. “I talked to MJ yesterday about you. He said he loves your passion on both ends. He said you need to continue improving on your game, accepting challenges, and thriving. He knows that you’re the type of person who has determination,” Rashad revealed. Hearing these things from Jordan, Ant had a big smile on his face as he shook his head in agreement.

Rashad is the gold standard of NBA journalism. He has maintained a close relationship with Jordan during Jordan’s playing days in Chicago. Even after his retirement, Rashad remains in touch with the GOAT. Therefore, he has often had the unique access to Jordan’s perspective on any current generation players in the NBA.

In this case, Antman has been gradually growing into a leader of the Timberwolves. His unique superstar personality has often forced people to compare him with Michael Jordan. Recently, he drained a game-winning three-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers. Following the shot, he shouted towards the Timberwolves’ head coach, Chris Finch, who repeatedly told him to pass the ball after seeing him miss a three-pointer a couple of plays ago from the same position. He relishes these clutch moments and has been evolving as a leader, and therefore, the comparisons with a young Jordan aren’t entirely wrong.

NBA Champion wants Anthony Edwards to follow Michael Jordan’s footprint

Former NBA champion Bruce Bowen believes that Anthony Edwards‘ fiery confidence is not something negative. He feels that there are similarities with Michael Jordan in that regard, but he wants the Wolves guard to follow the six-time NBA Champion more closely and learn a few lessons from his career.

Bowen supports Edwards’ decision to take the onus of the result on himself by shooting the winning three-pointer. At the same time, he also believes that the youngster should build a balance between two things, highlighting how he should pass the ball if a teammate is open, as suggested by his coach.

“What stands out about Anthony Edwards right now is that whole confrontation with the coach. People made more of it than they should have, but there are many times coaches are going to say pass, hit the open man. But to see his fire like, ‘No, I got this. This is what I do.’ Yes, it is,” Bowen said about Edwards on the Right Times podcast.

Bowen continues to share an anecdote from Jordan’s time at the Bulls when he decided to pass the ball to John Paxson to seal Game 6 in the 1993 NBA Finals, which was the first of the three-peat for the Bulls. The sequence is a lesson for Anthony Edwards. While Jordan was basking in the glory of being a superstar for the Bulls. Opposition defenders often used to crowd him in attacks, but he was willing to trust his teammates, just like he did with Paxson in this instance, to close out the game.

Bowen wants Ant to develop such a synergy with his teammates. It is an aspect that he needs to work on if he aims to win the Championship with Minnesota.