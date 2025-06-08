Michael Jordan Shaved His Head Because of 36YO Platinum Artists Group, Millionaire Rapper Boldly Declares

You name MJ, and he has been a part of someone’s something during his days, always. Context? Here. There are style choices—and then there are cultural earthquakes, so when Michael Jordan first shaved his head, it wasn’t just about basketball anymore. It became an image of dominance, control, and coolness that outgrew the game itself. But decades later, an unlikely claim still stirs barbershop debates and hip-hop conversations: Did MJ go bald because of a hardcore 36-year-old rap group? The idea has ruffled feathers, and one rapper says it even caused a personal war of sorts.

That rapper is N.O.R.E., worth an estimated $5 million today, but once a diehard Onyx fan who fought hard to defend their cultural clout. And while most remember Onyx for their aggressive sound, there’s a lesser-known angle to their rise—the bald-headed image that became part of their brand. Onyx’s 1993 breakout wasn’t just musical. Their fashion—oversized hoodies, boots, scowls, and freshly shaved heads—reflected their loud and unfiltered energy. Both Vibe and The Source noted in their early ‘90s features that Onyx’s appearance mirrored the ferocity of their music, visually distinguishing them in a polished hip-hop era. That look—raw and intimidating—helped fuel the belief that they might’ve even influenced basketball royalty.

“I had one of the biggest arguments ever in my life because of y’all,” N.O.R.E. revealed in a VladTV interview. He was addressing Onyx’s Fredro Starr directly. “You said, ‘Michael Jordan cut his hair for Onyx.’ A lot of people doubted you… I argued for y’all so much.” Though he admitted the timeline wasn’t perfect, his memory of the moment was vivid—Onyx was dominating the culture when Michael Jordan’s bald look was at its peak as he spoke: “don’t know the act exact timeline right but i remember Michael Jordan cutting his hair and onyx was the hottest thing in the [ __ ] world.” And he wasn’t wrong about their popularity.

Slam hit No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993, sold over 1 million copies, and became a generational anthem. Still, the timing does leave room for skepticism. Michael Jordan first appeared fully bald during the 1989 NBA season, particularly in a March 1989 game against Seattle—a few years before Onyx dropped Throw Ya Gunz in ’92. Most reports, including Roland Lazenby’s biography Michael Jordan: The Life, point to hair loss as the reason for his decision to shave. But Fredro Starr is not backing down from the claim even now. “We had a movement,” he recently said on REVOLT. “N—– was cutting they s—… then Tupac came with the bald.”

USA Today via Reuters 1990 FILE PHOTO; Orlando, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan wearing (12) during a game against the Orlando Magic at the Orlando Arena on a night when Jordan’s regular jersey was stolen. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 1990 USA TODAY Sports

Whether or not Jordan really followed the Onyx trend, the debate itself reveals something deeper: how tightly hip-hop and sports culture became woven in that era. The bald head was more than just a cut—it was a badge. And for fans like N.O.R.E., it seems defending that badge was worth going to war over. And even for Michael Jordan, a haircut was a big aspect of an individual’s personality. So much so that one instance had him break the usual character of a cutthroat competitor and break down laughing on the floor.

The time when Michael Jordan was left in splits after ex-Hornets star’s haircut

When you think of His Airness, what comes to mind? Probably the fierce competitor, the unstoppable force on the hardwood, the guy who turned trash talk into an art form. But now and then, a story comes along that reminds us—he had his share of hilarious moments, too. Just ask Larry Johnson. The former Hornets star took us down memory lane during an appearance on All the Smoke podcast, sharing a moment that had MJ rolling on the floor laughing.

It happened on the set of the 1996 film Space Jam, where Johnson was working alongside Jordan. And all it took to spark the funniest reaction from the GOAT? A really bad haircut. “I had a blend in fade and they had an Italian barber. I went there the first day…I say [to the barber], ‘Can you do this?’ [He said], ‘Oh, no problem.'” Sounds reassuring, right? For almost ten days, Johnson held off, perhaps unsure of trusting a new pair of hands with his hair. But eventually, he gave in.

And then came the shocker. The barber pulled out scissors for what was supposed to be a fade. “He got me turned away from the mirror and it was like, 10 minutes later, he’s talking about, ‘I’m done.’ I turned around and had a bowl cut around my [head]. This was a bowl, bro…I went to my trailer…cuz they was waiting on me…” What followed was comedy gold.

“I ain’t never seen Michael Jordan like this. He was on the floor [laughing]. They was giving it to me.” It’s ironic, isn’t it? The man known for never letting his guard down was completely disarmed by a bowl cut. As far as haircuts are concerned, it’s possible that Jordan rocked the classic bald look, making himself immune to possible jokes about his receding hairline.