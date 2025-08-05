“Michael Jordan Should Be Ashamed of Himself”: Fan Backlash Ensues Despite Bulls Legend’s $19.5M Loss

Michael Jordan physically stays away from the limelight, but the headlines surround him. It’s been over two decades since his last step on the hardwood, yet he can’t seem to dodge the controversies. The majority of its basketball-related content, either the GOAT debate or about his new broadcasting role beginning with NBC. But this recent one is related to a property he doesn’t own anymore. The outrage on social media is about how MJ could have been a better role model.

For years, current and former NBA stars have called His Airness their idol. Some of the top names on the list include LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal, and Allen Iverson, among others. So, why did the discourse start? This has to do with the Bulls icon’s 56,000-square-foot estate, which he sold last year. And recently, the new owner, John Cooper, provided an opportunity to 30 young men from Chicago’s South Side to have rare access to look inside the former mansion of MJ.

For years, Michael Jordan was looking to flip this property, but had no luck. At first, the price was a whopping $29 million, but Cooper, the Nebraska native, bought it only for $9.5 million. Thus, MJ had to suffer a staggering $19.5 million drop from its original listing. But it’s what Cooper has done with this mansion that apparently MJ never did. Along with ChiCook Officers In Motion, Cooper organized the tour. The nonprofit connects law enforcement and kids to show them that violence is not the answer.

Founder Claudia Martin shared how the real conversation played out. “I thought, ‘What if we could go to Michael Jordan’s house?'” Martin said. “And I started talking with the owner.” It was not only a tour, but the 30 young men even got new pairs of Nike Air Jordans and played on MJ’s personal basketball court. So, why was this important for the community? Because it brought new hope. And one of the participants actually shared his learnings.

“This makes me want to work harder so I can live like this, and so I’ll be able to provide for my future family,” Charles Barron said.

Now, imagine when MJ used to own the house, and that’s when the kids got the opportunity. That’s why the netizens are applauding the new owner, Cooper, for his attempt to help the community.

A case of what Michael Jordan could have done

Let’s not forget that over the years, the 6x NBA champion has worked on several philanthropic endeavors. From working alongside the ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’ since 1989, to opening multiple medical clinics for uninsured and underinsured residents in his home state of North Carolina, MJ has done it all. But one thing that he seemingly missed is what the netizens pointed out, “Mj shoulda did this 🔥🔥 make it a museum.”

The Bulls icon built and lived in the mansion with his family when he played for the team in the 1990s. Apart from the Michael Jordan stamp, it also has other amenities. Infinity pool, hair salon, gym, movie theater, trophy room, and more inside the 9-bedroom, 20-bathroom home. That’s why a fan commented about the tour and the lack of participation from MJ. “Michael Jordan should be ashamed of himself.” The feeling also comes from the fact that for years, this property was vacant.

The house sat on the market for years, which is why there was a drop in price from $29 million to $9.5 million. So, Cooper, who is struggling to find the mansion’s proper use, came up with a brilliant idea. That’s why one of the fans praised the new owner and not Jordan. “Nice of him….why couldn’t #MichaelJordan do the same for a city who supported him for decades.”

Just like any MJ debate, even this started a back-and-forth chatter. Another person replied, “Maybe Mike didn’t have the vision the new owner has.”

The vision of the new owner was once again praised by another netizen, but it came with a dilemma. “It’s a shame that someone else had to buy it for the kids to see it. Micheal Jordan could have kept it and turned it into a museum but, it just my opinion, and still going to buy Jordan’s next week smh”.

Unlike the real estate value of MJ’s Chicago mansion, the price and demand for any AJ’s is always high. That’s why the fan stated they will buy one before they go out of stock.