Michael Jordan Surprises Legendary Soccer Coach With Emotional Message After Tearful Final Game

Last week, Manchester City‘s decade-long manager Pep Guardiola announced that it was time for him to go. And just like the occasion warranted, around 19,000 supporters and former players showed up at the Co-Op Live arena on Monday to celebrate his legacy. While it definitely reflected how he was beyond soccer, the real highlight of the night was a video message by another superstar in his own right, Michael Jordan.

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“I just wanted to congratulate you on an unbelievable career,” Jordan’s message said as it played on the big screen. “Enjoy your retirement. Good luck on the links and keep them straight. Congratulations.”

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Guardiola was at a loss for words.

“A surprise, especially one of my idols. I don’t know if he knows me, honestly. But it’s fine to know it.”

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Quite honestly, it’s understandable why the Catalan genius was visibly starstruck.

As per an interview with TNT Sports in 2024, Guardiola detailed how he once took inspiration from the six-time NBA champion.

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“When he was playing in the 90s, I would wake up at 3 or 4 am at Barcelona while my wife was sleeping and I was watching the TV, because I had the feeling that I would never see again this kind of charisma, this competitor, this level of skill all in one person to win many championships,” Guardiola recalled.

The 55-year-old also added Tiger Woods to that list during the same interview, adding how he doesn’t miss even one shot through “18 holes or four days…because I don’t think I’ll see it again.”

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Unfortunately, Woods was not there in person to reciprocate the love like Michael Jordan. But Guardiola’s close friend and one-time PGA Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood turned up to share his best wishes.

“You deserve whatever you are about to do next. It is an honour to call you a friend and congratulations. You have been amazing.”

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Notably, the former Manchester boss and Fleetwood’s friendship dates back to 2018 when they were introduced by a mutual friend. Already a fan of golf, it didn’t take long for Guardiola to find a common ground with his unlikely friend. In fact, the duo even played together at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-AM that same year and have since stayed close, per reports.

“I don’t think either of us expected to get on with each other as well as we did,” Fleetwood revealed as per Manchester City’s official website. “But we hit it off immediately; his sense of humour is very similar to mine! He’s a very good golfer and works hard at practising, too. I don’t think he’s the type to do anything half-heartedly. His son plays some great golf as well. I think if Pep took golf up he could be a champion!”

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That said, veteran manager Neil Warnock also shared a message for Guardiola last week: “I can’t quite believe you are leaving,” he said. “I have seen off so many managers but you are top of the pile. The best manager I have ever seen.”

The 55-year-old Manchester City legend also shared his gratitude in the end.

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“First of all, thank you so much for coming tonight to say bye,” Guardiola said. “This really shows the connection this club has. [City chairman] Khaldoon Al Mubarak and all the people and all the City fans that were connected from the first minute. Thank you so much, I don’t have enough gratitude. Always, for the rest of my life, I will have you in my heart.”

With the indelible mark Pep Guardiola has left on soccer, he deserves every bit of appreciation coming his way. His journey began as a humble defensive midfielder for FC Barcelona. In 2008, he took charge of the team as the head coach and transformed the game at his will. From 2008 to 2012, he won 14 trophies, including two Champions League titles, three La Ligas, two Super Cups, two Copa Del Rey, two Club World Cups and three Spanish Super Cups.

With Bayern Munich, he won seven titles, including three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokals, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

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But with Manchester City, the 55-year-old reached the pinnacle. His dominance reminded everyone of Manchester United’s 13 Premier League runs with Sir Alex Ferguson as the coach. Pep helped Manchester City win the Premier League six times and added three FA Cups to his name, five EFL Cups, and a Champions League title, among others.

Citing accumulated fatigue as a reason, according to the BBC, Guardiola decided to take an extended break from coaching. Guardiola’s move away from football comes two years after rival Jurgen Klopp’s sabbatical. The iconic German manager went toe to toe with Guardiola throughout his career and decided to leave Liverpool after the 2023-2024 season after nine years with a similar tear-jerking farewell.

Pep Guardiola’s last-ever managerial game

Pep Guardiola managed his last game as the Manchester City boss in a 1-2 loss to Aston Villa. But results didn’t matter that day because Pep wasn’t the only one leaving; captain Bernardo Silva was also departing. When Silva’s No. 20 appeared on the substitution board in the 59th minute, Guardiola finally lost control of his emotions.

The Portuguese star shed tears as both City and Villa players gave him a ‘Guard of Honor’. Guardiola, standing on the sidelines, also kept wiping his tears with his t-shirt. He immediately hugged Silva as he got off the pitch.

“This chapter will always be there,” Guardiola said. “Bernardo was emotional today, before the game. If you want to cry, then cry; if you want to laugh, then laugh. Emotions – you have to express them. I don’t cry. But when I see somebody else cry, then I cry.”

Meanwhile, another powerful moment waited inside the Etihad Stadium, where the newly expanded North stand will permanently carry the name “Pep Guardiola Stand.”

On Friday, Guardiola admitted the tribute meant everything because his family name would live there forever. Even more touching, his 95-year-old father, Valenti, watched the farewell match from the stands. During his final message on Sunday, Pep’s voice cracked as fans chanted, “We’ve got Guardiola.”

Yet with a smile on his face, he said: “Many memories. Forget the titles; it’s the memories. All of us. All the people here are extraordinary. Life is made of periods. We lived an incredible period. If I had energy, I would stay here. A new person has to do this job. Our time was good. Thank you to all the people.

“The new stand is beautiful.”