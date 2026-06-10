“Michael Jordan Would Never Tell You He’s the GOAT”: LeBron James Gets Called Out for Trying to Control Narrative by Stephen A. Smith

Essentials Inside The Story A decades-old expectation resurfaces at the center of basketball's biggest debate.

Stephen A. Smith argues one key difference separates LeBron from previous legends.

Michael Jordan's own stance adds an unexpected wrinkle to the GOAT conversation.

Long before social media turned every legacy debate into a daily battleground, a 17-year-old LeBron James landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated with a nickname few athletes would ever dare embrace. “The Chosen One” followed him into the NBA before he had scored a single professional point, placing him in conversations normally reserved for retired legends. More than two decades later, those expectations remain at the center of every discussion surrounding James’ place in basketball history.

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During a recent Time Magazine profile, James was asked where he stood in the endless GOAT conversation. The Lakers star made it clear he would select himself over any player in NBA history, arguing that Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and other all-time greats would likely feel the same way. The comments quickly went viral, drawing a predictable response from longtime LeBron critic Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take.

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“But to speak directly about LeBron … He’s talking about they would say the same thing,” Smith said. “No, they wouldn’t. Michael Jordan would never tell you he’s the GOAT. I know Michael Jordan. I speak to him often. I’m telling you he has never, ever, ever once called himself the greatest ever. It has never happened.”

“Kobe Bryant didn’t call himself the greatest,” he continued. “Kareem didn’t call himself the greatest. Magic didn’t call himself the greatest. Bird didn’t call himself the greatest. … That’s not true. He could say they might’ve thought it, but they never articulated it to a reporter for print purposes to be disseminated to the masses. It is LeBron James … Why would he do that? Because the man is addicted to trying to control the narrative.”

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Smith’s criticism was not centered on James believing he belonged in the conversation. Instead, it focused on James publicly making the argument. The ESPN personality contended that previous legends may have privately viewed themselves as the best, but rarely presented that case directly to the public.

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The latest exchange is merely another chapter in a long-running back-and-forth between the two. Smith has spent years questioning James’ place atop the all-time hierarchy, often pointing to Michael Jordan’s six championships, ten scoring titles and undefeated Finals record. Earlier this year, he also criticized what he described as James’ sensitivity toward historical rankings, arguing that being considered the second-best player ever should not be viewed as an insult.

Yet Smith’s criticism has never come without admiration. Over the years, he has repeatedly described James as one of the greatest players in basketball history while praising a level of longevity that no superstar before him has managed to sustain.

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James’ supporters often point to a résumé built on both peak performance and longevity. Beyond becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, he famously led Cleveland back from a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, a feat many consider among the greatest championship achievements in league history.

James’ recent comments also fit a pattern. In 2018, he famously said Cleveland’s comeback victory over Golden State made him feel like “the greatest player of all time.” Five years later, after becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader, he again stated that he would take himself against any player who had ever played the game. That history makes Smith’s latest criticism less about a single quote and more about what he sees as an ongoing effort by James to shape the conversation around his legacy.

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Michael Jordan on the NBA GOAT Pitting Him Against James

Ironically, Jordan’s own public stance differs slightly from the argument Smith was making. In recent comments, he argued that the debate is something he will never get “high or low” about when it’s being discussed around him.

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“To me, that’s the beauty of the game of basketball,” MJ said on NBC’s “Insights to Excellence.” “That a player, after a previous player, has evolved the game further. But, this is the way I look at it, don’t then use that against the player that actually taught you the game or that you learned from. That’s why I have a tough time. I would have loved to play against LeBron and Kobe in my prime. I would have loved to play against those guys, but we’ll never be able to know that.”

Jordan has maintained a similar position for decades. As far back as 2009, he said he would never call himself the greatest player ever because he never had the opportunity to compete against every generation that came before him. Rather than claiming the title, Jordan has consistently framed the debate as impossible to settle.

Imago Credit: IMAGN

Whether fans side with James or Smith, the latest exchange highlights why the GOAT debate continues to dominate basketball discourse. James remains one of the few active players whose résumé is still growing, while Jordan’s legacy continues to serve as the benchmark every challenger must confront. For now, the argument remains exactly where Jordan believes it belongs in the hands of everyone else.