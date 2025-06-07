Michael Jordan’s Agent Makes Caitlin Clark Demand to WNBA After Failing to Do the Same for Bulls Legend

Caitlin Clark brought the spotlight to women’s basketball. The WNBA is full of incredible talents. While being a skilled player herself, she has managed to bring eyeballs to the game like never before. Not to mention, she has paved the way for new opportunities for others as well. Clark’s impact in the league is undeniable and her jersey sale is one such instance. No wonder Michael Jordan’s former agent is rallying for the league to open this one door for the WNBA star.

In a recent interview as per Sportico, MJ’s former agent David Falk clarified that he isn’t comparing the Chicago Bulls legend Jordan and Clark. However, he feels that there are certain similarities in terms of their popularity. Years ago, he couldn’t help Jordan with this one thing, but this time, he is urging the WNBA players union and CBA committee to make a major decision.

He believes that the WNBA players’ union must ask Clark to be part of it as they head for their CBA negotiations. The WNBPA is still negotiating a new CBA with the league after opting out of the current deal last October. It was supposed to last till 2027. If no new agreement is reached by 2025, a work stoppage could happen. So, the league and the players just have one year to make a deal.

“It’s important for the top players to be involved, because that’s who the owners respect,” Falk said. Clark’s role in the league’s business growth is undeniable, but can the same be said about her potential impact on collective bargaining for the deal?

via Imago Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) talks with an official during a timeout at a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smth- INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

Jordan, who also wasn’t part of the CBA, still stepped in and helped during the NBA’s labor talks in 1998. He was able to save a season which was delayed by a six-month lockout. Every year, the Indiana Fever star is breaking new ground such as this one, where she even soared past Jordan.

What surprising feat pushed Caitlin Clark past Michael Jordan?

Not just the WNBA, Clark has made waves in the NBA world too. How? The Indiana Fever may not play in the NBA, but she still managed to rank second in NBA jersey sales from September to November last year, as per collectibles company Fanatics. She trails only Stephen Curry, with both LeBron James and Michael Jordan behind her.

This is nothing new for Clark. Since her Indiana Fever jersey flew off the shelves within just an hour of its debut at the draft, she has maintained a grip on the top spot in WNBA jersey sales. Even her casual appearance at the Pacers vs. Bucks playoff game drew more attention than most NBA playoff highlight clips. But apart from the overwhelming fan admiration, the Fever star has also faced criticism.

Many have argued that the WNBA and many of its talented players receive far less media coverage than they deserve, based on their contributions and skill. Many have emphasized that the entire WNBA should be put in the spotlight instead of just one player to avoid misunderstandings.

Co-owner of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, Sheila Johnson, in her CNN interview, earlier criticized Time magazine’s decision to feature Clark as its Athlete of the Year. “Why couldn’t they have put the whole WNBA on that cover and said the WNBA is the League of the Year because of all the talent that we have? Because when you just keep singling out one player, it creates hard feelings,” she said.

Speaking of the WNBA Union and Falk’s suggestion, Clark’s agency, Excel Sports Management, has made no comments on the matter. It will ultimately depend on the decision the union makes.