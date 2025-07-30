Michael Jordan’s Arrival In Maryland Confirmed After Losing $8 Million Previously

If history is proof, His Airness is not going to let a defeat pass. Over two decades after walking off the court, Michael Jordan’s competitive spirit now dominates the high seas. Now the owner of Catch 23, a custom-built sportsfishing yacht, MJ is not one to skip out on a contest. He doesn’t have to be the one wrangling either. Catch 23 has had its highs and lows, but each time Jordan has returned to the docks between NASCAR races and golf days to back his team.

After coasting half of the European shoreline this past summer, from Croatia to Italy and with a massive Jordan Brand takeover of Greece in between, MJ’s homecoming is extra special. His return to Maryland is official for August 2025. The purpose – redemption. The 52nd White Marlin Open will begin on August 4 through 8, 2025, at the Harbour Island Marina. Jordan’s attendance is confirmed, although it’s unlikely he’ll be onboard the Catch 23. He’s returning for another week of high-stakes angling after some major R&R for a massive eight-figure prize.

When the White Marlin Open kickstarted in Ocean City – the white marlin capital of the world – in 1974, there were 57 boats, a $20,000 cash prize, and fierce competition. Over five decades later, with the surge in angling, the event now features over 300 boats, 3000 participants, and a staggering $8.59 million to be won by the #1 crew. There’s even an individual $3.7 million prize.

Every year, the White Marlin Open draws massive crowds to Ocean City for the various sideshows as well. But it’s not the entertainment or the money that Jordan is coming for.

Michael Jordan is the big fish of the season

Michael Jordan rarely misses the angling season at the various venues. If Catch 23 is docked at a port, chances are its owner is attending. He did so in the 2024 White Marlin Open, as well (and also in 2021). His 82-foot Bayliss yacht often competes in the dolphin category.



Unfortunately, Catch 23 fell short of the $8.5 million grand prize. In the billfish category, it tied with another vessel for third place with 770 points. Jordan’s boat only won $64,594.09 thanks to angler Patrick Fields, who caught the winning 32.5-pound Mahi.

The 6x NBA champion is famously known for his comebacks, as he always returns bigger and better. In 2024, Jordan also upgraded the Catch 23. Previously, it was an 80-foot custom yacht from Viking, often seen in the Carolinas in the offseason. It was a whopping $8 million, almost as much as the White Marlin Open prize, complete with two full galleys, an electronic lift, a wet bar, sleeping accommodations for 10 guests, a top speed of 40 knots, and a 60-inch flatscreen TV.

He’s since shifted to a Bayliss yacht with an elephant wrap that’s almost on every one of his luxury transportations, including his Gulfstream private jet. This one’s worth a cool $15 million. He’s probably anticipating a return on that investment. We’d have to wait for the White Marlin Open to kick off to see if that happens.