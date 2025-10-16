Michael Jordan’s Billion-Dollar Brand Ditches Chicago Only For Rare Business Move

The US, where the Jordan Brand was born, just got its first flagship store for it. The Jordan Brand World of Flight has brought global fans of Michael Jordan and his sneakers together in four countries. Yet, surprisingly the continent it originated in didn’t get one till now. The location of the first American outpost though was carefully selected. It wasn’t in Chicago, an entire city that’s probably an Air Jordan monument. It’s not in North Carolina, where Jordan grew up. Not in Oregon, home of the Swoosh. Not even in New York where Jordan’s favorite arena is. But it’s close to this one.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last week, the Jordan Brand World of Flight opened for business in Philadelphia, home of the 76ers on October 3, 2025. Is that to commemorate the Bulls and Sixers’ biggest playoff battles, the times Jordan torched them with 50+ points, or for his former best friend, Charles Barkley?

None of those actually. This is a retail business at the end of the day and purpose is commercial. The previous World of Flight stores are in Beijing, Milan, Seoul, and Tokyo, cities that are global shopping destinations. Philly’s sports scenes makes it one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, the Sixers are dicey right now. But the city is the reigning Super Bowl champion and the Eagles are the overlords. The team’s superstar, Jalen Hurts has been a Jordan Brand athlete since August 2023. This city loves it athletes and their signature sneakers. That’s why this store heavily features the quarterback in its merch and design.

This is also the place where the Jordan Brand’s Wings scholarship program launched in 2015. This same program supporting youth has spread to multiple countries including Manila and London. But it helped build their presence in the city a decade ago and pretty much encapsulates Jordan Brand’s personality beyond a retailer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You take that combination of purpose, passion for sport, passion for community, and our intersection of sport times culture, it couldn’t be a better fit,” Jeremy Bolds, Jordan Brand general manager of North America, told media outlets. He also touted Philly’s passion for sports and culture gives them, “the opportunity to show pinnacle retail, to offer curated collections and storytelling that you really don’t get to see from other distribution points.”

The more sentimental reason is that Michael Jordan played his final NBA game in Philadelphia. That was April 16, 2003 when the Washington Wizards played against the 76ers. Interestingly, it’s very difficult to dig up this game without mixing up with the 1998 finals against the Utah Jazz, as Gilbert Arenas claims ‘they’ don’t count Wizards Jordan. Maybe because the home team won 107–87. Photos from this game also feature on a wall of the store.

AD

But even on the eve of his retirement, a 40-year-old Jordan put up double digits – 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game – after playing all 82 games that season and starting in 67 of them. It’s only fitting that the city that hosted Jordan fans one last time gets put on the brand’s map.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Chicago is saturated with Jordan-ness. Philadelphia resonates with the current generation of Jordan fans who now have a unique connection to the past.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Jordan’s leaving his mark on Philly again

The Jordan Brand World of Flight store is a one-of-a-kind fan experience of its own, different from getting your Air Jordans at a Nike store. This two-story store at Walnut Street is a reflection of Nike extending Michael Jordan’s legacy. For when MJ was on his way out in 2003, the brand was worried about who will carry it forward.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles Oct 5, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts 1 reacts in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20251005_lbm_sq4_001

They picked Carmelo Anthony as the face of the Jordan Brand. It has since grown to include not only athletes but also cultural icons in music and entertainment (who gathered in Greece for the Jordan Brand anniversary this past summer).

This story isn’t Black Cat heavy. It’s actually a good nod to Jalen Hurts through a massive display that plays his clips. His streetwear collection will be exclusively sold at this store. However, Philly was selected for the first store long before Hurts signed with the brand.

First step into becoming one with Philly culture, the scholarship. Second step, signing Jalen Hurts. Third, restoring a significant symbol of Philadelphia history. The 6,344 square feet store is in a Beaux-Arts building, constructed in 1921 and listed on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. The designers had to work within set standards. The idea was to blend the Air Jordan’s aeronautical symbolism into history. So the recognizable French windows now feature Jumpman motifs.

Not all of the walls feature tributes to the 6x NBA champ’s storeyed career. The team partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia to choose local artists to create the designs seen on the walls including one that pays homage to the city’s youth culture.

The store also plans to carry special merchandize exclusive to Philadelphia. So locals have hit the jackpot. We’d have to see what Charles Barkley thinks when New Yorkers flock to Philly for the World of Flight store.