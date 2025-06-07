Michael Jordan’s Brand Takes Bold Risk Amid Concerning Lawsuit Update Against NASCAR

When Michael Jordan signed his first deal with Nike, no one knew just how big it would get. Sure, they would be paying the fines, Jordan was going to be a big player, but it was a risk, right? Cut to 2025, and the Jordan Brand is all set to hop into the newest trend! Just a few weeks ago, Nike appeared to be implementing new strategies amid recent rumors of a price shake-up. Different takes from fans and experts surfaced soon after. All of this has been happening amidst Michael Jordan’s ongoing legal battle with NASCAR. Meanwhile, Jordan Brand has been gearing up for a bold yet ingenious risk set to launch this year.

Not so surprisingly, both Nike and Jordan Brand keep venturing into different creative styles for new releases. But this time, Jordan Brand has decided to explore a new territory by introducing an entirely new line for customers. With one foot still in sneakers, the label has introduced a bold new silhouette that works for formal wear, too.

The Air Jordan Loafer Mule is a backless slip-on. With brilliant craftsmanship and meticulous detailing, it’s fitting for both formal and casual wear. It features a thick, multi-layered midsole paired with an outsole traction pattern. A silver-engraved Air Jordan badge sits on the mid-foot band. Fans were quick to notice how the look was reminiscent of Prada’s Monolith loafers. These Black and Metallic Silver women’s exclusive edition is reportedly priced at $145.

The brand had introduced formal-inspired shoes for a brief time before but they were later discontinued. While the brand prepares for the launch, the 6x NBA champ faces another problem. Jordan’s team, 23XI Racing’s ongoing federal antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR, accusing the organization of monopolistic practices through its charter system, is well known. NASCAR has also countersued 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports.

While the team was protected and treated as a charter team due to an injunction, it was removed. The Court statement said, “Because we have found no support for the proposition that a business entity or person violates the antitrust laws by requiring a prospective participant to give a release for past conduct as a condition for doing business, we cannot conclude that the plaintiffs made a clear showing that they were likely to succeed on the merits of that theory. And without satisfaction of the likelihood-of-success element, the plaintiffs were not entitled to a preliminary injunction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Sneakers (@complexsneakers) Expand Post

“We are disappointed by today’s ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and are reviewing the decision to determine our next steps,” Jeffrey Kessler, Jordan and Co.’s lawyer, said. They have fourteen days to petition for a rehearing. As Michael Jordan handles the current chaos with NASCAR, Nike has found an incredible way forward amidst the price hike.

What clever step did Nike take amidst price hike?

The brand has already faced sharp criticism from fans for the price of its creations as well as how fans haven’t been able to get their hands on the limited editions. After President Trump’s new tariffs were announced, there was a concern that several brands might raise their prices.

While Nike seemingly did increase prices, it did not cite the tariffs as the reason. Instead, the brand attributed the hike to “expected inflation” and “economic conditions.” “We regularly evaluate our business and make pricing adjustments as part of our seasonal planning,” Nike told Complex.

As per Complex, the price increase was expected to range from $2 to $10 and was said to begin in June. However, the company reportedly made certain exclusions. According to the report, these new changes will not affect the Jordan apparel and accessories, kids’ footwear and apparel, and all footwear priced under $100.

The Nike Air Force 1, which is one of the best-selling, priced at $115, will not be affected. This is to ensure that the creations are affordable for the people. What is your take on this?