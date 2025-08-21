Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Warns $457.09B Industry of Making Huge Mistake Over Athletes

Change the game? That’s exactly what Michael Jordan and Nike’s partnership did 4 decades ago. And the result can’t be matched. The Jordan brand did a revenue of a whopping $7.3 billion, alone, this past year. But the brand is not stopping now and wants to bring in more change. That’s why MJ’s eldest daughter, Jasmine Jordan, is spearheading a vision that is already creating history. With results to back her up, this now becomes a challenge for all other rivals to take note of.

During her conversation with Forbes, Jasmine was very focused on adding NIL athletes. But her vision included not just men but women athletes as well. Because she felt the conversation around women’s sports partnerships needs to fundamentally change. She claimed that many still believe supporting women athletes is charitable work. “I don’t think that charity element of, ‘well, because everybody’s talking about it, let’s do it’ is going to stand anymore,” Jordan explains. “I promise you probably 50% of the consumers today are women and young girls.” This is visible when it comes to the previous report from the Jordan brand.

Sportico revealed that the Jordan brand’s revenue doubled from 2020 to 2024. Reason? They expanded into more women’s gear, non-basketball items, and international sales. So, Michael Jordan’s daughter wants to double down on that vision. “I definitely think the value is going to continue to increase because of their connectivity and relatability and accessibility to their consumers, to their fans, and to their audience,” she says.

Forbes added that the data shows that women athletes are consistently demonstrating higher social media engagement rates and deeper fan connections than their men counterparts. The Nielsen research backed this theory with numbers. Their 2023 report showed that women’s sports broadcasts have 15% longer viewing times compared to men’s sports, 20% higher brand recall rates, and twice the social media engagement rates per post. Now that’s a recipe for success. Even the NIL value and earnings of some female athletes are solid parameters.

As per Grandview Research, the global footwear market size was estimated at $457.09 billion in 2024. Now add the projection of growth, which is growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2025 to 2030. So, that means by 2030, the market will reportedly touch $588.22 billion. Now, that’s the long-term stats, but what about the current data?

As of late 2024, LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is leading women’s NIL valuations at $4 million, with 13.6 million social media followers and around $9.5 million in total NIL earnings. Another Bayou athlete, this time basketball star Flau’jae Johnson, holds a $1.5 million valuation with 3.7 million followers. This shows how there is growth and even space for more. That’s why Jasmine was proud of the signings.

Michael Jordan brand adds more firepower with the help of NIL

It was in 1998, when the brand was expanding, that they released their first women’s sneaker, designed by Nike’s first African American footwear designer, Wilson Smith III. The name? Women’s Air Jordan. Still, it took some time for them to sign their first women’s basketball athlete. In 2011, Maya Moore became the first female face, and today the roster boasts 13 WNBA players, with the latest marquee signing being Napheesa Collier. Quietly, Michael Jordan’s daughter was noticing the changes, but she overtook the responsibility of female NIL athletes.

Jasmine Jordan oversaw the signing of 4 NIL athletes (Kiki Rice, UCLA, Kiyomi McMiller, Rutgers/Penn State, Mikayla Williams, LSU, and Bella Hine, LSU). While talking to Forbes, she added,” Although I transitioned from sports marketing, I’m so happy that The Brand just signed Saniyah Hall (USC) as well to bring the Brand’s NIL count to 5. [It] gives me joy that the team is continuing to grow the roster of incredible female athletes“.

She recently stepped in for Michael Jordan at a NASCAR race, made it clear: “You either have to allow us to pave the way or you got to move out of our way,” she said. “[And] that’s going to continue to grow.” As growth happens, it opens new doors and opportunities. That’s why Jasmine Jordan is providing the opportunity to more female faces to stamp their authority.