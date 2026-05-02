Michael Jordan’s Ex-Trainer Indirectly Warns Jayson Tatum After Achilles Injury Scare vs. 76ers: “Always the Other Leg”

In 10 days it will be a year to the day Jayson Tatum tore his ACL in the most devastating fashion. Building up to that reminder, most of Celtics fans are at the edge of their seats with concern and awe. Under the most nervewrecking circumstances, the Boston Celtics find themselves at a championship crossroads as they prepare for a decisive Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers. But the conversation has shifted from the scoreboard to the health of their returning franchise cornerstone. Following a Game 6 defeat where Jayson Tatum was seen visibly laboring and rubbing his calf, Stephen A. Smith had to add a layer of fear to the prevailing anxieties by invoking Michael Jordan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Technically, it’s Michael Jordan’s social circle. The ESPN analyst revealed an ominous warning from Tim Grover, the legendary trainer who guided His Airness through six NBA titles. Grover’s concern focuses on the physiological risks of overcompensation, a pattern that has historically preceded catastrophic injuries for elite athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I remember the great Tim Grover… He text me this morning,” Smith shared, a little flex there, echoing Grover’s long-standing philosophy on leg injuries. “Remember what I told you years ago about the Achilles? I’ve never been worried about the surgical one. My concern was always the other leg when a player comes back because you’re overcompensating on that one leg, which is what Tatum may have done.”

Grover’s opinion carries immense weight in NBA circles because of his reputation for “bulletproofing” legends like Jordan and Kobe Bryant. His insights are often viewed as the gold standard for player longevity and injury prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith and Grover drive the fear in with a comparison that still haunts basketball fans: Kevin Durant’s 2019 ruptured right Achilles tendon. Before that career-altering injury, Durant had missed 18 months recovering from a calf strain on the same leg, leading to speculation that tightness and overcompensation caused the tear.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Tatum entering a Game 7 on Saturday after being forced to leave Game 6 due to that same tightness, Smith is getting deja vu from Grover’s warning. He argued that the Celtics’ long-term future must take precedence over a single game.

Stephen A. Smith brings back 9-figure reminder about Jayson Tatum’s injury

Stephen A. Smith has been advocating for the Celtics to not rush Tatum’s return months. But now that he’s back 10 months after the injury on May 12, 2025, SAS is reminding the Celtics of the financial stakes riding on JT too, “I’m not playing Jayson Tatum if I’m the Boston Celtics,” Smith declared. “I got a $315 million investment in this brother.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The $315 million is one of the richest contracts in NBA history, the one Jayson Tatum signed in 2024, keeping with the Celtics for a total of five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Smith’s warning and the alarming visual of Tatum clutching his calf, the official word out of the Celtics’ camp remains optimistic. According to a report from Shams Charania, the organization is currently downplaying the severity of the issue.

“It’s positive right now. Everyone in Boston is downplaying anything with Jayson Tatum, that this was even an injury,” Charania reported. “I’m told that Jayson Tatum told some teammates after the game he’s fine (and) he’s good to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tatum’s availability is statistically vital for Boston. Through the first six games of the series, the 28-year-old forward has been the engine of the Celtics’ rotation, leading all players in rebounds per game (10.7) while pacing his team in assists (6.8), steals (1.2), and minutes played (36.3). In Thursday’s Game 6 loss, Tatum managed 17 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes on 6-for-13 shooting, though his impact was clearly hindered by the physical limitations that Grover’s warning highlights.

As Game 7 is a must-win for both teams, the Celtics must weigh the immediate desire to advance against jeopardizing Tatum this early and after that record-breaking investment.