Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate Questions Charlie Villanueva’s Cooper Flagg Take: “I Don’t Think… a White Dude Could Be the Face of the League”

After making the game against the stacked Houston Rockets a close contest, with 33 points and nine rebounds, and matching up against Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks sensation Cooper Flagg made his case in a race that now features Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, and Luka Doncic. While he continues his historic ascent in the NBA, discussions about his potential to become the league’s future face have dominated sports media. However, a controversial take from former Mavs player Charlie Villanueva sparked widespread debate across the basketball community.

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The former NBA player questioned whether Flagg’s background could hinder his marketability as the defining superstar of the modern era during the latest episode of the To The Baha podcast. Villanueva shared his candid thoughts on the future leadership of the league following the eventual retirements of veterans like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

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“This might sound crazy, but I don’t think in 2026 a white dude could be, I’m gonna be real, could be the face of the league if I’m being honest,” Villanueva claimed during the broadcast.

The comment drew an immediate reaction on social media after it, for obvious reasons, went viral. Villanueva would be hard-pressed to find many to agree with his take. Among the most prominent figures pushing back was 5x NBA champion, Michael Jordan’s former teammate, dad of Dylan Harper, and notorious social media clap-backer, Ron Harper.

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Responding directly to the post containing Villanueva’s quote, Harper issued a succinct, single-word rebuttal: “Why”.

There was not even a question mark to cushion the sarcasm.

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Harper’s quick defense of the young superstar is not unprecedented. The Chicago Bulls legend has consistently advocated for giving young talent, not just his own sons Ron Jr. and Dylan, room to develop without unfair expectations or arbitrary limitations. He previously shut down critics during Flagg’s early-season struggles last year.

After the Mavericks lost a game with Flagg’s poor shooting night last season, Harper Sr. called out the critics in a single statement: “Give the kid a chance you haters.”

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During the To The Baha episode, Theo Pinson also challenged Villanueva’s premise. “He don’t play like a white dude though,” Pinson replied in the moment.

But Villanueva had doubled down, “Because it’s a Black league, right?” which left Pinson baffled and questioning, “What the f—k does that even mean?”

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The comments come at a time when even drawing parallels between Flagg and Larry Bird becomes a hot-button topic.

Despite skepticism from select commentators, Flagg’s production on the floor has put him in rare historical company. Before he even captured the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year award, he became just the third player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 to record at least 750 points, 150 assists, 50 steals, and 30 blocks within his first 40 career games.

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The first two to reach that feat? Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Ron Harper Sr. himself during his first season with the Cavaliers.

With Flagg and Dylan Harper being the top two draft-selects of the 2025 class, the Harpers have downplayed any narrative about a rivalry between them, too.

Averaging 25.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game to open his second season, the 19-year-old forward has demonstrated a rare two-way skill set.

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While historical precedents in athlete marketability have evolved through various eras of the league, appearance has rarely been a factor. Flagg’s trajectory suggests that sustained elite production, playoff contention, and championship pedigree remain the ultimate criteria to represent the NBA.

Ron Harper demanded Flagg a chance once. Since then, the Dallas youngster’s performance on the court has proven him right.