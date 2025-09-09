Michael Jordan’s Mark Follows Scottie Pippen Into $3.98T Market After Viral Clip Breaks Internet

If you ever needed proof of concept in an investable space, just see if Michael Jordan’s name is attached to it. From sneakers to trading cards, His Airness’ reputation has the Midas Touch. Now the guy who’s supplied some of the most unpredictable memes has a new opportunity. A viral Michael Jordan meme has been turned into a meme coin. Not by his creation, Jordan isn’t personally involved in this. But he has a teammate who has.

Scottie Pippen surprised many when he got into the cryptocurrency business with a meme coin of his own. He’s not the only NBA player or professional athlete who’s got into the space. But MJ’s name in the meme coin business changes the game.

Hype, the meme coin trading app, announced it has a new coin this week. “The Michael Jordan No-No-No meme is very popular right now. Hence the creation of $NO, which is at a $26,000 market cap right now,” said the Hype ‘intern,’ Cameron Coleman.

The ‘no-no-no’ meme is the latest in the Michael Jordan meme library that also joins the crying and ‘get some help’ memes. This one is worth $26,000 in a $3,9 Trillion crypto business.

The no-no-no meme got popular in August after a TikToker edited and compiled multiple clips of Michael Jordan’s reactions in the sidelines of games. There’s more than one instance of him going ‘no-no-no’ and it’s gone viral, getting over 200,000 likes in half a month.

This isn’t Jordan-endorsed. It’s a fan created token. The closest MJ has come to the crypto business was in 2021 when he and his eldest son, Jeffrey, launched HEIR, a platform to connect athletes and fans on the blockchain. It was in the funding phase back then and it’s unclear what’s the status of HEIR now. He also did an NFT series on his six rings back when that was a huge celebrity market trend.

In 2021, Jordan’s fallout with his old teammate, Scottie Pippen was at its peak too. Now Pippen’s building a new empire with help of the legacy he shared with MJ.

Michael Jordan waded in Scottie Pippen’s territory

While Michael Jordan is cautious about treading the crypto waters, Scottie Pippen dove headfirst. Pip claimed Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of the bitcoin, came to him in a dream and it spurred his obsession. Apart from promoting crypto investments on social media, Pippen turned his own 6x NBA championship-winning legacy into a coin.

The Game 5 buzzer of the 1991 Finals signalled the start of the Bulls dynasty. Pip had the game ball from this pivotal moment for over three decades. In August 2024, Pippen turned abstract crypto tokens tied to this game ball, $BALL on the Ethereum blockchain.

Within three months of its launch, $BALL was up 86% since Aug. 1 with a market cap of $1.4 million. Jordan’s $NO meme-coin is still new, at a $26,000 market cap, but the ceiling for a Bulls legend looks good.

What separates MJ’s and Pip’s meme coins is the level of involvement of the players himself. Jordan has nothing to do with the Hype creation but Pippen is actively building a crypto empire. Apart from tokenizing the game ball, Pip claimed his team was working on creating an NFT around it. He wanted to create a documentary on the ’91 Bulls and the history of his game ball.

He has every intent to turn his legacy into a RWA (real world asset) project. But for now, it’s just a meme-coin. If he does, he’d have to part with the game ball for the first time in 34 years. Which of these Bulls cracks the meme coin biz remains to be seen.