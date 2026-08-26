Michael Jordan’s Reported NBC Exit Sparks Strong Reaction From NBA Fans

Back in May 2025, NBC unveiled Michael Jordan as a “special contributor” to its returning NBA coverage. It came with a nicely produced announcement video, instantly making it one of the most anticipated broadcast hires in recent sports media history. Sixteen months later, that hype has turned into one of the season’s most consistent stories.

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Michael Jordan is not expected to return to NBC’s NBA coverage for the 2026-27 season, according to Front Office Sports. He served as a “special on-air contributor” throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

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His entire contribution over that full season amounted to one sit-down interview with Mike Tirico. It was filmed before the season began and sliced into multiple segments that aired at scattered points throughout the year.

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy noted that while Jordan’s conversation with Tirico “was fascinating,” his actual appearances “were ultimately few and far between and didn’t focus on the NBA’s current events.”

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No second interview was ever scheduled despite Tirico saying at the time it remained “a possibility.” There has been no formal announcement yet from NBC confirming or denying Jordan’s future involvement. The reported end of his contributor role closes out a hire that generated significant buzz on arrival and, by the fan reaction so far, an even louder wave of frustration on its way out.

Fans React to Michael Jordan End to His Short NBC Gig

The backlash had been building for months before this exit report. It followed a familiar pattern as more “MJ: Insights to Excellence” segments aired, viewers noticed Tirico and Jordan wearing identical outfits in the same setting across supposedly separate episodes, quickly confirming the entire package came from one taped conversation rather than ongoing check-ins.

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Tirico himself later admitted as much to Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina. He acknowledged the format “probably” wasn’t what fans expected, while defending the decision to keep airing clips from it anyway. “Was it what everyone wanted? Probably not,” Tirico said. “Was it better than not hearing from Michael Jordan? You’re damn right it was.”

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That defense did little to satisfy fans reacting to news of Jordan’s departure this week. “The way they stretched that one interview for a whole season was diabolical,” one fan wrote. Another dismissed the entire premise of his involvement from the start: “Wouldn’t even consider him part of the coverage in the first place lmao, what a letdown that was.”

A third fan summed up the season bluntly: “He deadass gave us nothing. Hyped it up for no reason.” One comment captured the recycled-content complaint most directly: “NBC turned one Michael Jordan interview into a payment plan.” Another simply noted the irony of reporting an “exit” for someone who barely showed up in the first place: “Return? He didn’t show up the first time.”

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The disappointment aligns with just how rare Jordan’s media presence has been throughout his post-playing career. He hadn’t held any broadcasting role since retiring in 2003, spending the years since as owner of the Charlotte Hornets and as co-owner of NASCAR’s 23XI Racing.