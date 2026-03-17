“Might Get Fired”: Carmelo Anthony’s Ex-Knicks Teammate Says There’s No Pressure in NBA

With the growing influence of European players on US soil, there has been a lot of debate around the Euro League and the NBA. Many players and coach who have had the experience of working in both leagues have shared their opinion, yet the debate is not settled. There are varied cultural differences between the two leagues. Recently, a former Lithuanian star who played for the New York Knicks with Carmelo Anthony shared his experience of the NBA, which shocked most fans.

During a podcast with Euro Insiders, Lithuanian basketball star Mindaugas Kuzminskas, who once played for the Knicks, shared his bizarre experience from the NBA in comparison to basketball in Europe. “There is no pressure. That was a very weird thing. In Europe, if you lose six in a row, usually you have some meetings,” Kuzminskas revealed when asked about the biggest adjustment he had to make in the NBA coming from Europe.

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Later, the interviewer asked him whether playing for the Knicks brought any pressure. “Like, not really,” Kuzminskas replied. “Comparing to Europe… So many players said they had huge pressure. Like, comparing to other NBA teams, yes. Because the fans are a little bit, you know, picky. Because, you know, usually some rich people coming. Everybody knows what to say. But in general, no. Like, you lose six games in a row. Coach comes to locker room and guys were in a good way. Keep positive, blah, blah, blah. And in Europe, if you lose six games in a row, you might get fired, you know.”

Interestingly, Kuzminskas was with the Knicks for only a single season. He joined the franchise in July 2016 and was eventually waived in November 2017, and was replaced by Joakim Noah, who was returning from suspension. The Lithuanian small forward, who could also slot in as a power forward, featured in 69 games in the NBA, averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists while shooting 42.7% from the field. He averaged close to 15 minutes per game.

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In the 2016-17 season, when Kuzminskas was part of the Knicks, they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 31-51 record. Jeff Hornacek, who was the head coach back then for the Knicks, failed to tap into the team’s potential. He had a decent roster led by Carmelo Anthony, Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick Rose, and others. During the season, they never really gained consistency throughout the season. They lost six games in a row from December 25 to January 4, 2017. Apart from that, they never really managed to string consecutive victories together to get into the groove. Despite such results, Hornacek survived the season and even continued as the Knicks’ head coach for the next season, where he missed the playoffs again. There was a lot of tension in the front office, something that Carmelo Anthony didn’t like.

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Carmelo Anthony regrets not winning a Championship with the New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is hailed as a New York Knicks legend for a reason, he guided the team to three playoff appearances under his leadership. However, after retiring from the NBA, Melo has revealed his regrets from his time in New York. While he has received several accolades and multiple All-Star selections, his elusive dream of not securing a Championship with the Knicks will remain as his biggest regret.

Back in 2016, when the Knicks were struggling, Melo had issues with some of the decision-making from the Knicks’ front office, which led to a proper conflict and ultimately saw him leave New York. Looking back at his exit from the franchise, the ten-time All-Star shared how not winning a Championship still lingers on his mind. Contrary to what ex-teammate Kuzminskas felt, Melo always had that pressure to bring the elusive chip to the NY outfit.

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USA Today via Reuters Mar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) points into the stands before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“All that stuff comes into consideration,” Melo shared at the time via Yahoo Sports. “I think about all that stuff. This is a place that is feelin’ to win. Of course, win a championship, but be in position to win. I wanted to be here. This is a place I wanted to be. This is a place where I envisioned myself winning in New York.”

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Melo was a focal point of the Knicks’ offense. He dedicated himself to being the leader who elevated his team to greater heights. While he will continue to be remembered as a standout Knicks legend, not winning a ring with his favorite NBA team will always be a regret for Melo, who hung up his boots in 2023.