Millionaire Zaya Needs No Share of Parents’ $210 Million Empire as Dwyane Wade Confirms Her Hidden Skill

Runway modeling for Miu Miu at the Paris Fashion Week, aiming to be a scientist in STEM, a trans advocate, and co-founder of Translatable with her father. These are a few of the major checkboxes that Zaya Wade has already ticked at 18 years of age. Dwyane Wade’s daughter came out as transgender in 2020 and already strives to be a voice for the community. She is building her own legacy. In fact, she takes little to no help from her parents, at least when it comes to handling the financing.

Raising a child is never easy, but raising a child in the spotlight while challenging societal norms takes unimaginable strength. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union moved from Florida to California to provide a safe space for their daughter. “All we try to focus on is listening, learning, accepting, and understanding, you know, our kids as we go down this journey in life as parents.” Once the Heat legend shared how he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, provide the right support for the kids.

The power couple’s combined net worth as of 2025 is approximately $210 million. Dwyane Wade’s estimated share is $170 million, while the Bring it On actress boasts of $40 million. However, the 3x NBA champion recently revealed how his daughter needs to financial help from them as she takes 100% responsibility for her expenses.

The expenses are not just related to daily food or travel, but even for specific events. “You’re responsible for what with your own team? Payment. Definitely payment. She pays everyone. Daddy don’t pay everybody. She pays.” He shared one of the snippets from the recent episode of The Why podcast. “She’s responsible for paying. If she want stylist, if she wants her hair, if she want her makeup, if she want whatever she wants, you have to know financially that you can.”

Dwyane Wade also shared that his daughter talks to a financial advisor to keep things in check. Zaya even admitted that it was not easy. “The amount of meetings I’ve had.” The recently turned 18-year-old also revealed her education plans that would eventually help her attain more financial independence.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter’s plans have a bigger goal in mind

This fall, she intends to begin her new journey at college and pursue a career in astrobiology (the study of life in the universe). And during her interview with Ana Escalante from WhoWhatWear, Zaya Wade excitedly explained her favorite subject. The goal remains to find microbacteria and fungi on distant galaxies and planets as proof that life can exist beyond planet Earth. However, that doesn’t mean she is ready to take on the space journey.

“This isn’t about space colonization.” Zaya joked and continued, “I think we have our own planet to worry about. Maybe if we get this done, we can start talking about a different planet. Now’s not the time.” Her interest in the scientific field also has a deeper meaning: “If I can’t see it, I need to be it. Who else is going to fill the blank in my mind about a Black trans scientist?” But this wasn’t the first time she talked about her ambitions.