Millions Vanished in Plain Sight? David Robinson Files $34 Million Lawsuit In San Antonio Court

Kevin Garnett, Dwight Howard, Lonzo Ball, Michael Beasley are on the most undesirable list an NBA player would like. And now David Robinson joins them. The Hall-of-Famer has sued a former associate to the tune of $34 million. As it happened with other NBA players who’ve been in this situation too, the entire debacle has left him seething.

The Admiral accused a longtime business partner, Daniel Bassichis and Vero Capital Group of willful misconduct, including fraud, conversion, and breach of fiduciary duty. His company filed a lawsuit in Texas on December 12, alleging that millions of dollars were fraudulently diverted from the 10x All-Star’s own private equity firm, Admiral Capital Group.

The Spurs legend further alleged that this former associate misused company funds without his authorization. He also claims that Bassichis used at least $18 million of ACG money to finance personal ventures or their own benefit.

Robinson is demanding a full audit of the firm’s finances. He’s also seeking over $30 million in damages.

The remuneration includes $9,208,906.47 owed to ACG from 2024 refinancing proceeds, over $15.4 million in misappropriated funds, and over $9.4 million in subsidized payroll/operations due to Robinson’s firm.

David Robinson is, of course known for his decorated NBA career and winning the ’99 and ’03 championships. His discipline from his US Navy training and the Spurs translated into his retirement life as a businessman and a minority owner of the same franchise.

He was a contrast of centers of his time, referred to as a ‘gentle giant’ for his calm personality and struggling with the aggression opponents showed. That’s what made the rare moments of the Admiral’s anger scary. So his frustration with this matter can’t be downplayed.

David Robinson’s lawsuit details damages

Dwight Howard publicly lamented over the money he lost while his name was kept out of the case of his former agent who stole from him. Lonzo Ball cut all ties when he found out his agent’s alleged criminal history. David Robinson is standing on principle against his former associate.

He co-founded Admiral Capital with Daniel Bassichis, a real estate and private equity firm in 2008. At its peak, its portfolio was worth $100 million. This group supported his many initiatives in education and young athletes.

Bassichis, a former Goldman Sachs employee, served as Managing Member of Admiral Capital. According to the lawsuit, Bassichis had ACG refinance its holdings in mid-2024, generating approximately $18 million in net proceeds. These funds were allegedly transfered to entities under Bassichis’ control, specifically $14 million to USL Structured Fund and $4 million to Vero.

The suit further adds that Robinsons’ company funds were used to subsidize the expenses, salaries, and activities of Vero and other Bassichis-controlled entities.

Bassichis has denied wrongdoing. He calls this a disagreement rather than misconduct. But the lawsuit is filed and there’s a court date to be issued.