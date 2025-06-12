Mirroring Lamar Odom’s Support for Viral Athlete, Kendrick Perkins Shares Key Lesson for Success

Sometimes, the path to greatness begins on a cracked court with nothing but hustle and heart! That’s how Nkwain Kennedy caught Lamar Odom’s attention last year—by training relentlessly with worn-out gear in a Cameroonian village, driven by nothing but pure love for the game. Now, Kendrick Perkins is laying down the blueprint for what scouts truly look for in raw talent—echoing, in principle, what Odom saw in Kennedy in the first place.

Back in 2023, Kennedy was still unknown to most basketball fans outside of Africa. But Lamar Odom, after coming across the young athlete’s Instagram clips, didn’t just repost or react—he reached out. What followed was a heartfelt gesture: a care package filled with sneakers, basketballs, Nike socks, and a handwritten message that read, “Love the hustle. God bless,” per Black Enterprise. The fact that Lamar Odom went out of his way to personally support Kennedy wasn’t random—it was instinct. A former NBA champion recognized something that only trained eyes often catch early: undeniable grind. That same instinct surfaced recently when Kendrick Perkins was asked what would truly stand out when evaluating aspiring players as a scout.

In a moment of candid clarity, Perkins revealed, “The first thing is that he competes… and also I’m looking at the IQ of the player, right? Do they know how to play basketball the right way?” He followed it up by referencing Patrick Beverley’s improbable journey back into the NBA after playing overseas. “He was just known for being like a dog… picking up 94 feet, taking charges, and being able to knock down open shots,” Perkins said, adding that those attributes—hustle, smarts, and shooting consistency—form the baseline of any serious scouting evaluation.

What makes Perkins’ insight so compelling is how closely it aligns with what Kennedy has already shown the world through his training. But more than that, it spotlights the shared lens that seasoned professionals like Lamar Odom and Perkins use to recognize real potential. Odom may not have offered tactical feedback like Kendrick Perkins did, but he seemingly saw the same thing: competitiveness, passion, and basketball IQ wrapped in raw grit. No wonder the Los Angeles Lakers once wanted to hire him into the coaching staff.

Could Lamar Odom have been more than a former athlete in the NBA?

If you’ve followed the Los Angeles Lakers long enough, you’ve probably noticed something unique about how they operate—they tend to keep it in the family. From court legends to sideline tacticians, the Lakers have a habit of trusting their own.

Think about it: Jerry West wasn’t just a phenomenal player, he later built championship rosters from the front office. Similarly, Byron Scott helped define the Showtime era before calling plays as head coach. Luke Walton once ran with Shaq on fast breaks and later drew up plays from the bench. And Magic Johnson? He took his fast-break vision straight into the executive suite. So, when Lamar Odom showed up at draft workouts in 2017, fans couldn’t help but take notice.

Invited by then-coach Luke Walton, Odom’s presence sparked curiosity. Was this the beginning of another Laker legend stepping into a guiding role? Granted, Odom’s off-court struggles are no secret, but neither is his basketball mind. However, according to Mark Medina of the OC Register, the Lakers stated that Lamar Odom was simply invited to watch the draft workouts. Still, it appeared that Walton was including him in player discussions, as per Lakers Nation. The rumors never blossomed into a formal role. But with his keen instincts, as reflected with Nkwain Kennedy, it’s tempting to think what Odom could’ve offered as a scout, if not a coach.