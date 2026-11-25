Luka Doncic‘s scoring ability has made him the centerpiece of the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense, with the Slovenian superstar regularly taking responsibility for generating points. However, depending on him to produce extraordinary scoring performances every night could become difficult to maintain throughout an NBA season. As other players begin contributing more consistently, Lakers legend and 5-time NBA champion Derek Fisher believes the team’s evolving offensive approach could give them a better chance to sustain their success.

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The Lakers have shown that they can win without relying entirely on Doncic’s scoring. With opponents often concentrating their defensive attention on the Slovenian, contributions from the rest of the roster could become increasingly important.

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“What they’re doing now, even though the games are a little closer, harder fought against teams with lesser records, it’s a more sustainable way of playing,” Fisher said during his appearance on 97.1 The Fan.

Fisher’s argument is that distributing scoring across multiple players, not reducing Doncic’s output, creates sustainability. Doncic’s scoring remains essential, but teammates’ contributions matter equally.

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Fisher’s argument is not that Doncic should become less aggressive or stop looking for scoring opportunities. Instead, he believes the superstar can help the team by allowing his teammates to become more involved in the offense.

“And I think Luka stepping off the gas a little bit, not saying he’s not trying to score anytime he has the ball, he’s a scorer, but almost trying to play in a way that the team can sustain, right? Like, there’s no way that they were going to be able to sustain Luka scoring 40-plus on a 50-40-90 clip,” Fisher explained.

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The former Lakers guard also highlighted the difference between having several players contribute and relying on Doncic and Austin Reaves to carry most of the scoring.

“That is a sustainable model of winning games compared to Luka 48-52, and then Austin with 30, and then everybody else kind of contributing six or seven or five,” Fisher added.

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The Lakers’ November 23 victory over the Utah Jazz offered a recent example of the approach Fisher described. Doncic finished with 28 points and eight assists, while Jake LaRavia recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Matisse Thybulle added 14 points. Los Angeles won 109-94, with five players reaching double figures.

The team also responded when Utah briefly took the lead late in the third quarter, outscoring the Jazz 31-17 in the final period. Doncic did not need to produce an extraordinary scoring performance for the Lakers to secure a comfortable victory.

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However, his ability to take over games remains an important part of the team’s offense. Earlier in November, he scored 53 points in a 124-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, showing the value of having a player capable of producing at that level when the situation demands it.

The Lakers have also demonstrated that their supporting cast can step up when Doncic is unavailable. On November 8, he missed the matchup against the Detroit Pistons with back tightness, but Austin Reaves scored 43 points to lead Los Angeles to a 121-116 victory. That performance provided another example of the scoring contributions available beyond the Slovenian superstar.

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Fisher acknowledged that the Lakers can benefit from both approaches. “When Luka has one of those nights where he’s the best player on the planet, they can win. When he’s not shooting efficiently, they still have enough depth that other guys can help carry the responsibilities offensively,” he explained.

That flexibility could make Los Angeles more difficult to defend as the season progresses. Opponents will continue to adjust their coverage around Doncic, but the Lakers can take advantage if his teammates consistently convert the opportunities created by that attention.

Fisher’s point is about giving the Lakers more than one reliable path to victory. Doncic’s individual brilliance remains essential, but having other players capable of taking on a larger offensive role could be just as valuable over the course of a long season.