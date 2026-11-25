Larry Bird’s influence on basketball stretches across generations. Former champions such as Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James have openly expressed their admiration for the Boston Celtics legend for his basketball IQ and winning mentality. And then there is Cooper Flagg, whose connection to the NBA icon is a little more unusual.

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Growing up in Newport, Maine, the Dallas Mavericks youngster was surrounded by Boston supporters. But his connection to the franchise was particularly personal. His grandmother had a soft spot for Larry Bird. And before facing the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, Flagg made the revelation.

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“My grandmother had a crush on Larry Bird, so I grew up watching videotapes of 86 Celtics and the finals run that they made and we would watch it on repeat over and over,” Flagg said via NBA on NBC. “Just the relentlessness, the competitiveness, the unselfishness, and just the way they played I think can be seen in my game as well.”

The Celtics connection ran throughout the Flagg household. His parents, Kelly and Ralph, were passionate basketball fans who grew up appreciating the legendary Boston teams featuring Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish. Cooper Flagg’s mother played college basketball at the University of Maine, while his father also played at the collegiate level. Naturally, their appreciation for the game became part of their children’s upbringing.

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In fact, Kelly made sure Cooper and his twin brother, Ace, became familiar with the 1985-86 Celtics championship team from an early age. According to reports, the family regularly watched Celtics broadcasts, sometimes turning down the television volume to listen to legendary radio commentator Johnny Most. Kelly’s mother even had a life-size Larry Bird poster hanging in the kitchen.

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When Cooper and Ace were younger, their parents bought them DVDs featuring the 1985-86 Celtics. The Mavs star previously stated that he initially needed some encouragement to watch the games.

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“At first, she had to make us watch,” he recalled, before explaining that it eventually became standard entertainment during their car journeys. Flagg has never hidden his admiration for Bird. During a Duke interview ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, he was asked to identify his favorite NBA player. His answer was immediate, Larry Bird.

He also recalled watching the Celtics’ 1985-86 Finals games, which featured their championship matchup against the Houston Rockets. Boston finished the regular season 67-15 and defeated Houston in six games to capture the NBA championship. Larry Bird earned his third consecutive regular-season MVP award and his second Finals MVP.

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The Celtics legend’s willingness to rebound, defend, pass and compete for loose balls became the mold that Cooper Flagg was encouraged to follow. That influence is something his mother has discussed publicly as well.

“It’s been documented that Cooper watched an awful lot of Larry Bird film and tape growing up, and I think that’s the way that those guys played — they always made the right play, made the right passes, and played a true brand of team basketball. So I think that’s part of what we grew up on, which then meant that’s what they grew up on.”

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As Flagg developed into one of basketball’s brightest young talents, comparisons with Larry Bird became increasingly common. In an interview reported by The Sporting News, Flagg described the comparisons as a major compliment and acknowledged the confidence they gave him.

In Dallas’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets, Flagg showcased the all-around ability that made him such a special prospect. He finished the game with an impressive 24 points, six rebounds and 12 assists, tying his career high in assists.

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The Mavs star also reached a significant franchise milestone, passing Jamal Mashburn (25) for the 10th-most games in Mavericks history with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Even more importantly, his performance helped Dallas maintain its perfect record in Emirates NBA Cup group play, improving to 3-0.