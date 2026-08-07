Mychal Thompson Agrees LeBron James’ Rivalry Kept Klay Thompson From Joining the Lakers Amid Attempts to Recruit His Son

The end of LeBron James’ free agency is still being felt in LA. Especially with reports indicating that the Dallas Mavericks are actively exploring the trade market for veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson. According to NBA insider Christian Clark, the 4x NBA champion could be looking at a homecoming. Not to the Warriors. To the franchise that’s home to his dad.

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“The Mavs have explored Klay Thompson’s trade market. My understanding is that Klay would welcome a return to Los Angeles, where he spent part of his childhood and still owns a home,” Clark reported.

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This news instantly ignited the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase, prompting one fan to tag Klay’s father, Lakers legend and broadcaster Mychal Thompson, tweeting, “Get back on it! @champagnennuts 🤞🏀🙏.” Mychal quickly matched the fans’ energy, replying directly: “I’m TRYING…😡”

When another fan responded, “Now that LeBron is not a Laker you can tell Klay he can join the Lakers franchise as a LA kid. That rivalry meant something to Klay. But now he can team up with Luka like he originally wanted to when he went to Dallas.”

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Mychal completely validated the theory, responding, “I know…Exellent idea…👍🏽👊🏽🙏🏽🏀”

It brings back Klay’s original decision to bypass the Lakers in 2024. Mychal openly acknowledged to the fan the deep-seated competitive history between LeBron James and Thompson, dating back to the days when Bron’s Cavaliers ended the Warriors’ championship hopes in 2016.

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Most believed the multi-year Finals battles between the Golden State Warriors and James created an ideological barrier to Klay signing with the Lakers. So he went to Dallas with the very explicit purpose of teaming up with Luka Doncic.

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As fate would have it, Doncic lands in LA, Bron leaves the Lakers, and Mychal sees an opening for his dream to see his son in Purple & Gold.

Mychal Thompson’s digital footprint has become a fan-favorite focal point of this trade cycle. The former Lakers big man has been frequently replying to fans on social media, displaying his transparent desire to see Klay play in LA.

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The elder Thompson has made no secret of how much a family reunion in Southern California would mean to him personally when a fan tweeted, “I want this for @champagnennuts so bad!! Because I know what it would mean to him as a father 🙏💜.”

Mychal emotionally replied, “Ahhhh thank u my frend…It wud be a Dream come true…”

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The rumors shifted into overdrive after Clark’s report. In response to mounting speculation, a fan enthusiastically messaged the Lakers analyst:

“@champagnennuts LFG I know you are thrilled.” Mychal responded, “I WILL be if it happens…”

It would be a win on many fronts. For the Lakers, adding the 36-year-old veteran adds elite perimeter spacing around Luka Doncic.

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Klay gets to team up with Doncic like he originally wanted. And Mychal gets to call a Lakers game where his son is not the opponent.

Though Thompson averaged a career-low 11.7 points per game last season with Dallas while adjusting to a shifting bench role, he maintained an elite 38.3% accuracy from beyond the arc.

As Dallas navigates his contract situation, Mychal Thompson remains firmly on the front lines, passionately campaigning to bring his son back to where his basketball journey first began.