Naming Only 4 Players, Shaquille O’Neal Snubs Steph Curry From His Current Top 5 List

The most consistent feature of Shaquille O’Neal’s media career is that his hot takes are inconsistent. But in the off chance he’s asked to name his top 5/10 NBA players, that list features the usual suspects. It’s who is left out that raises brow. And Shaq, the self-proclaimed Stephen Curry fan and campaigner of the most radical shift in conversation, prominently leaves out his favorite.

The latest snub came during his stop at Houston’s Fox 26. In conversation with Jade Flury, the Lakers legend named his Top 5 players from the ones still playing with a lot of difficulty.

“Joker [Nicola Jokic] would be one. Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] would be two. You got Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. You still got to put LeBron [James] in there. And I’m not sure on the fifth spot…” Okay, how about the sharpshooter you’re a diehard fan of?

The list is surprising for a number of things. O’Neal’s a major fan of Nikola Jokic and can’t skip him. He used to be cynical about Victor Wembanyama but again, he changed his stance on him. He has a different love-hate relationship with Giannis Antetokounmpo but holds him in high regard. And he will never leave out LeBron James.

Shaq had a wide-open fifth spot and yet glossed over Stephen Curry. He’s entitled to his opinion but it contradicts how much he usually hypes The Chef on a regular day.

Oddly enough, when he pivots to Cooper Flagg, he is calling out people who omit certain players on their list. “The league is in good hands. It’s a lot of great players. [That’s] the question that you guys don’t really like answering because you like leaving people out. Got a lot of exciting new rookies; Cooper Flagg is having a great year.”

By talking about omissions himself, Shaq’s list felt less like a lapse in memory and more like a definitive shift in his basketball philosophy. Does that mean he’s shifted his stance on Stephen Curry?

Shaquille O’Neal’s snubbed Steph Curry more than once

The Big Aristotle has a funny relationship with Stephen Curry. The dominant center had a negligible career 3-point rating of 4.5% from the one three he’s made in 19 seasons. It’s made him envious of Curry as an analyst.

In their few one-on-one chats, they’ve displayed mutual admiration and ribbed each other. Shaq even appreciated Curry’s nod to his Reebok legacy after leaving Under Armour. Yet O’Neal blames the all-time 3-points leader for making the NBA boring by influencing the 3-point epidemic.

But nothing cemented Shaq’s admiration for Curry until he stepped up his most radical campaign since he said the earth is flat. “As the supreme leader of the big man alliance, I demand you fans to start putting Steph Curry in that greatest of all time conversation,” he said in 2025 on one of the final episodes of TNT’s Inside the NBA. He chose one of the must-watch occasions for that but has repeated this statement many times over.

Yet ironially he forgets his own campaign. In June 2025, Netflix asked Shaq his top 10 of all time. The list included his favorites, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson. Yet Steph was absent.

This exact clip resurfaced this week with fans questioning O’Neal’s omission of Curry. Adding Wemby and Cooper Flagg, two youngsters he was previously cynical about, might suggest that Shaq’s opinion has shifted with the modern NBA.