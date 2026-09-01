Naomi Osaka’s Allen Iverson Tribute Draws NBA World’s Disapproval as US Open Look Goes Viral

The 2026 US Open became the stage for an epic sports crossover we couldn’t have predicted. 4x Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took us back to the tunnel entrances of ’90s NBA with her head-turning grand entrance on Monday. She stepped onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium court at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in an audacious ensemble inspired by NBA Hall of Famer and legendary pop culture icon Allen Iverson. But the tribute has earned mixed reactions from even the most diehard fans.

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Designed by Who Decides War and curated by celebrity image architect Law Roach, Osaka initially arrived in a flowy asymmetrical light gray burnout hoodie paired with a white tulle skirt. She’d take it off to reveal her braids reminiscent of Iverson’s iconic signature cornrows, an athletic headband, and mismatched arm sleeves, the exact accessories that The Answer made popular in the NBA.

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Speaking to the press before her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova, the 28-year-old tennis star praised Iverson as an ultimate cultural pioneer. Wearing a vintage T-shirt depicting Iverson’s famous 1999 SLAM magazine cover, Osaka explained how the basketball icon influenced her approach to self-expression.

“For me, he’s a trailblazer,” Osaka said. “He’s also someone that I look up to a lot because he’s kind of like done a lot in fashion, whether it’s on purpose or not. But it’s shifted the way that NBA players dress, and I also think the whole conversation around clothes in sports, and also just expressing yourself through style.”

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While Iverson himself publicly embraced the tribute on social media, reposting her quotes with the caption “Wow, what a honor!! BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you,” the viral outfit and pre-game homage drew significant backlash from casual sports fans and online basketball commentators.

Social media erupts over Naomi Osaka’s Allen Iverson tribute

The intersection of professional tennis and NBA pre-game fashion sparked fiery debate across social media platforms following Osaka’s theatrical outfit reveal. Critics questioned the authenticity of her admiration for the 1996 NBA Draft’s top pick while directing her focus toward high-stakes Grand Slam competition.

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“That’s the problem. This is a tennis tournament, the last major of the year. This isn’t a fashion show. She’s the adult version of the kid on the diving board wanting all the adults, ‘hey look at me.’ A drama queen that can’t lose enough.”

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Much like the attention AI got circa pre-social media, online reactions to Osaka’s bold streetwear-meets-couture fashion statement dismissed the homage as an orchestrated publicity stunt rather than a genuine personal connection.

“She was born a year after he entered the nba so don’t tell me she looks up to him. She doesn’t even know who he is. This charade was obviously drummed up by one of her ridiculous handlers.”

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Other fans used Iverson’s infamous 2002 “practice” press conference to poke fun at Osaka’s preparation and performance focus leading into the New York tournament.

“Obviously more concerned with her look than her game. She should spend more time practicing, something AI obviously wasn’t big on…”

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The jokes about AI’s legendary stance on practice continued to dominate comment sections as photos of her tulle-skirt-and-hoodie combination circulated across sports forums.

“She letting yall know she ain’t practice for this s—👌🏾”

The viral conversation quickly spilled into broader criticisms of the tournament’s overall presentation, linking the tennis star’s fashion choices to media fatigue.

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“ESPN Please replace Renae Stubbs as a commentary. Absolutely horrible. As bad as Naomi’s fit.”

Some observers focused solely on the ensemble’s unusual aesthetic, which featured newspaper clippings woven into the hoodie’s fabric and an avant-garde silhouette that deviated sharply from conventional tennis attire.

Some predicted that AI would, “the Brotha Allen Iverson might start crying after seeing this,” and he was pretty moved.

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Despite the wave of online pushback, staunch defenders of both Iverson and Osaka stepped forward to emphasize the enduring cultural magnitude of the Philadelphia 76ers guard’s legacy across global sports culture.

“Allen Iverson changed not only sports culture, but pop culture. Most influential athlete of all time and it’s not particularly close.”

Whether viewed as an innovative bridge between NBA tunnel culture and Grand Slam couture or a distraction from court play, Osaka’s homage ensured that the 2026 US Open fashion conversation started with a loud bang.