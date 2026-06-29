“Narcissistic Response”: NBA Legend Doesn’t Sugarcoat His Take on LeBron James’ Situation With Lakers

This has happened before. In the summer of 2010, while in Cleveland, LeBron James said nothing and let the speculation go on. Sixteen years later and with season 24 coming up, the four-time champion is keeping the Los Angeles Lakers waiting.

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NBA legend Olden Polynice on the Byron Scott Fast Break Show wasn’t having it.

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“That was what I call the narcissistic response,” Polynice said, addressing LeBron James’ continued silence toward the Lakers as free agency officially opened on Monday. “Lakers are going to make a decision whether he says something or not. That contract of his is a freaking noose around the Lakers’ necks and they can’t move forward until that’s resolved.”

“If LeBron stays, fine, his numbers this year are pretty much equivalent to when he was in Miami,” he continued. “So there’s no letdown really in his stats. But sometimes numbers do lie, because they’re not winning numbers. To me, the Lakers, I think, will make the decision before LeBron does.”

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ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers had not made LeBron an offer, despite reaching out to his representatives the moment the Finals ended. LeBron averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 51.5% shooting across 60 games last season, so the conversation is not about whether he can still play. It is about what he wants, from whom, and when he is prepared to say it.

League sources told NBC Sports that they expect the Lakers to get their other roster business done first, then re-sign LeBron James on a one- or two-year deal at a price less than he hopes but more than anyone else can offer.

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The Lakers have been prioritizing their center search and the Austin Reaves extension, with James’ situation left deliberately unresolved, reportedly, as the front office builds the supporting cast first. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul confirmed that 10 to 12 teams have checked in about adding LeBron this summer. The Lakers are no longer the only option. They are one of more than ten.

Anthony Davis Trade Emerges as the Key to LeBron’s Decision

Shams Charania reported that the Warriors would have to look towards Washington if they’re to convince LeBron James to leave Los Angeles.

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“[Anthony Davis] and LeBron James would have to be a package deal in order to come to Golden State [Warriors] and team up with [Draymond] Green and Steph Curry. … AD would require a trade of Jimmy Butler and draft capital,” Charania said.

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Imago Dec 2, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) on the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported on Sunday night that the Golden State Warriors are attempting to trade for Washington Wizards center Anthony Davis and then sign James once free agency opens. A plan built around the pitch of reuniting the 2020 championship partnership, pairing it with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and chasing one final ring under Steve Kerr.

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Draymond Green, on Monday, according to Shams Charania, opted out of his $27.7 million player option, a surprise given that Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy said that the team anticipated him opting in. The move was seen as a means by which the Warriors can be flexible enough to go after James.