Magic Johnson Pens Heartfelt Message to Michael Jordan After Historic 3 Peat

Two NBA rivals took completely different paths in team ownership. But the ‘Dream Team’ is still thriving in the world of motorsports. After a landmark legal ruling, the 2026 NASCAR season is shaping up into an unprecedented spectacle thanks to Michael Jordan. It’s big enough for the world of professional basketball to take notice. For Magic Johnson, it might be the next closest thing to seeing his friend begin a dynasty in 1991.

Jordan’s finally reliving that three-peat thrill as his NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, secured a third consecutive victory to open the 2026 season. It didn’t take long for Earvin “Magic” Johnson to shower praise on his longtime friend.

“I want to congratulate my friend Michael Jordan once again!” Magic Johnson posted to his 4.8 million followers. “His 23XI Racing team won its 3rd straight NASCAR race to start the 2026 season making NASCAR history!” was the Lakers legend’s factually correct congratulations.

The historic win at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) has turned the racing world on its head, with Jordan’s No. 45 Toyota, driven by Tyler Reddick, achieving a feat never before seen in the sport’s 77-year history.

The post highlighted the deepening overlap between NBA royalty and elite auto racing. While the 5x NBA champion is defining the blueprint for an NBA star’s foray into footballl, baseball, soccer and eSports ownership, Magic’s public salute comes as Jordan’s team transitions from a celebrity-owned upstart to a dominant juggernaut. Not surprisingly, it’s leading many to draw parallels between the No. 45 car’s current run and the legendary Chicago Bulls dynasties of the 1990s.

Michael Jordan relives Bulls dynasty on the race tracks

The Bulls dynasty began with the 1991 Finals when Michael Jordan & Co. beat the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers. It would also be Magic’s last time in the finals before his abrupt retirement. Six championships later, Jordan went into team ownership with the Charlotte Hornets, the Catch 23 fishing boat, and 23XI in NASCAR.

But his investment was not bringing him the Magic Johnson type of success with the Dodgers, LAFC, and Washington Spirit. That was until the recent NASCAR season.

MJ’s newest historic run began two weeks ago at the Daytona 500 coinciding with his 63rd birthday, followed by a victory at Atlanta, and culminated Sunday in Austin where Tyler Reddick held off Shane van Gisbergen. This marks the third three-peat for His Airness and the first as an owner.

Reddick revealed that Jordan had been chirping in his ear all week, reminding him that the billionaire owner “does things in threes.” So you know 23 is not the only Magic number (pun intended). In subsequent interviews, MJ doubled down on his penchant for hat tricks, claiming that while he “just put up the money” i.e. the investor, he still carries the competitive fire from two three-peats in the NBA.

Though Magic outwins his fellow billionaire bestie by 10 rings (Johnson has 16 championship rings in total), he’s never failed to show support to Jordan and his business acumen.

As Jordan is currently witnessing his team dominate the sport in a way few organizations ever have, it’s warranted a public celebration from his closest friend.