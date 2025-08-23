Natalia Bryant Shares Unseen Moment In Birthday Message To Father Kobe Bryant

Every year on August 23, the basketball world pauses to remember Kobe Bryant, who would have turned 47 this year. His family has kept that date close, marking it in ways that stay true to his memory. Social media has often been the place where those moments appear, giving fans a window into how his loved ones continue to honor him. The tributes are simple but always emotional, and the pattern this year followed that same familiar rhythm.

Natalia Bryant, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s eldest daughter, has often been the one to lead these birthday messages online. In 2024 she posted a photo of herself as a toddler in Kobe’s arms, dressed in matching outfits. So when August 23 returned this year, the attention turned to Natalia once again and how she might continue this tradition.

That answer came when Natalia uploaded a story on Instagram featuring a cherished photo of herself with Kobe. Across the picture she wrote “Happy birthday Daddy❤️” in a short but powerful message. It echoed the exact wording she used last year, signaling her way of keeping things consistent and personal. The post carried extra weight because of its timing and because fans have seen how each year’s tribute has connected the family’s private memories with the public legacy Kobe left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Former NBA player Kobe Bryant, his wife Vanessa L and their daughters Natalia and Gianna R attend the premiere of the sci-fi motion picture fantasy A Wrinkle in Time at the El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 26, 2018. Storyline: After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend to space in order to find him. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP2018022689 JIMxRUYMEN

Her story did not stand alone. On the same day, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Kobe and Gianna in Italy with the caption “We love and miss you and Gigi so much. Happy birthday, baby. @kobebryant ❤️” paired with Zhané’s song “Sending My Love.” Together the posts showed how the Bryants continue to mark Kobe’s birthday with quiet gestures. For Natalia, it was another reminder of how she carries her father’s memory both on big stages and in small moments. Like this Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This year’s tribute comes after several significant milestones for Natalia. Including her recent graduation from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts where she honored Kobe by embroidering his “Sheath” logo on her graduation stole. She has also appeared in Nike campaigns for the Kobe 3 Protro “Halo” sneakers. Continuing as a steward of the Mamba legacy. These actions demonstrate how she honors her father through both personal remembrance and professional continuation of his brand.

AD

The Bryant family’s journey since the tragic 2020 helicopter crash that took Kobe and Gianna’s lives has been marked by both profound grief and remarkable resilience. Natalia’s birthday tribute represents more than just a social media post. It’s a testament to the enduring connection between a father and daughter that transcends physical absence.