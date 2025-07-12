NBA Career’s One Regret Haunts Stephen Jackson In Heartbreaking Visual From Health Scare

There have been more than a few moments when tough guy Stak has moved us to tears. Like the time he apologized to Reggie Miller. During his career, Stephen Jackson was infamous for his toughness on and off the court. The physical toll it has taken has caught up to him at 47 years old. Jackson had life-changing surgery with help from the medical team at the Indiana Pacers. Candid as he is, he’s given the first glimpse into that different from his first post-surgery message to fans. It’s striking, especially with Stak’s signature honesty. Through this experience, he revealed what regret has haunted him.

Before the 4th of July holiday, Jackson revealed a laundry list of complications he’s suffering from his 14-year-long NBA career and the 2006 car accident. He confirmed on his latest appearance on All the Smoke – from the airport on his way to surgery in Indiana – that the surgery on Tuesday (July 8) was most concentrated on his hip.

Compiled like a highlight reel, Jackson posted a video on Instagram with a word of thanks to those who helped. “Everybody that played a part I love and appreciate u. All the texts, prayers, calls and love mean the world to me. Thank u.”

Top of that list is his wife, Tammy Jackson. There were others too, including the doctor, nurses, and medical staff who got him through it. He also thanked the Indiana Pacers who took charge of his health. In the video though, he gave a shout out to Herb Simon, the $4.7 billion worth majority owner of the franchise. On All the Smoke, Stak bluntly stated that while he won a chip with the Spurs, the Pacers and Warriors always took care of him.

It was not a simple, grateful display. Jackson got very real in this post. “14 years in the NBA, 4 years in the BIG3, 18 years total professional sports. I put my body on the line, I was a physical player, I played harder than everybody, and I’m paying for it now,” Stak revealed.

His career is not what he regrets. It’s his own handling of the situation. Because he says, “This is kind of… it’s not a reward, but it’s a reward, because it shows that I gave what I was supposed to give to the game. I gave me life, my body, everything to the game.” No doubt there.

“And it’s paying me back,” he heartbreakingly admitted. At 47, Jackson had his first major surgery. His injuries from the car accident were reportedly minor but got worse over time. Yet he kept it upbeat on the way to the surgery.

Stephen Jackson took inspiration from Kobe Bryant

On the day before the surgery, Jackson was upbeat. He paid for a couple celebrating their first anniversary at the hotel he was at. He even was joking with Tammy and his sister- and sister-in-law, who accompanied them for support. During it all, it was painful to watch him limp and stretch his leg out from the pain. He even admitted he never took anything to manage the pain.

Kobe Bryant poses for a portrait inside of his office in Costa Mesa, California, on Jan. 17, 2020. Bryant, one of the greatest NBA players in history, is building an impressive resume in his post-basketball career, including winning an Academy Award.

In the hospital, though, it got a bit concerning. Jackson’s doctor explained the complication from arthritis and the cyst that was compressing the nerve and causing him pain. “I hate that I always had the attitude of not going to the doctor,” Jackson confessed through that. “You never know what’s wrong and how serious it is till you get somebody to check it.”

The surgery was successful and after that, Jackson filmed the video from his hotel room where he advised, “Get your check up…” repeatedly. Citing this experience, he said the doctors, “definitely humbled me, and I’m gonna start taking care of my body better. I’m gonna start listening to my body better and doing what I got to do to take care of myself, so I won’t be in this position again.”

Doctors told him he’d take a month to fully recover, though Jackson joked to Matt Barnes he’d be escaping in two weeks. In this video, Stak dressed up right after the surgery and walked himself out, citing Kobe Bryant who walked back to the locker room when he tore his Achilles.

So Stak’s still authentically Stak. With one regret less.