NBA Champ Confirms Surgery for 6 Injuries Leaving Matt Barnes & More Concerned

It can’t be Stak without being honest. He didn’t hold back this time. However, the latest from Stephen Jackson isn’t a rant calling out trolls or being socially outspoken. The Pacers legend gave a painful update on himself. His recent message has both raised alarm among fans and made them emotional. Matt Barnes is one of them. Not long ago, Jackson thrilled fans with his lavish 47th birthday celebration in April. He’s added a few more All the Smoke moments to his viral hall of fame since then. Jackson and Barnes were even on promotional tours for All the Smoke. He also made fans nostalgic during the Pacers’ finals run. But this one struck a wave of emotions.

On Thursday night, Jackson came on Instagram with a screengrab of something he typed on his own notes. From the style of speech, this is clear it’s Jackson himself and not someone speaking on his behalf.

“They gotta clean some s–t up in my back. Torn labrum in my hip. Cyst on my hip and arthritis in my hip. All from my back sitting on my nerve. My foot went numb. Mild scoliosis in my back. All from a sport and getting hit by a car. He said if I would came when I first felt it woulda been good. I waited to long so the gotta go in Tuesday. Any longer it woulda been needed life changing surgery. Prob wouldn’t walk the same again.” [sic]

He’s not only referring to a history of injuries – fractures, hamstring injuries, sprains – sustained over 14 seasons in the NBA. But he’s also talking about some offcourt incidents, specifically the 2006 car accident. While out with some Pacers teammates, they got into a brawl with other patrons and one of them ran him over with a car.

Back then, it was reported that Jackson had chipped teeth and bruised knees from the car incident. He needed plastic surgery on his lip after being hit by the car but news reports back then reported his injuries were minor.

All of it seems to have caught up to him two decades later. He however makes it sound like it wasn’t very late to get treated, which he is getting on Tuesday.

If there’s any disbelief regarding his current state and what the NBA grind can do, he says, “For the ones say it’s easy and it’s rigged. This what 42 yrs of giving your body to the game u love. Caught up with me.”

He also had a word of advice to his friends. “Make sure u going to the Doc fellas. Glad I went. S/O @pacers Doctors and my True friend and trainer @ptatc44 for taking care of me.”

His statement of course got reactions from fans. And the All the Smoke fam flooded him with a lot of reassurance.

All the Smoke Family unite for Stephen Jackson

While Stephen Jackson regains some of his health back, it was his All the Smoke co-host and longtime friend, Matt Barnes at the front giving his encouragement. “You got this bro 🙏🏽” he wrote. While no updates on their podcast, it’s likely that Stak would take a break from it for a while.

Quentin Richardson had less words and encouraging emojis. Darius Miles and Aaron Williams also wished him well. The rapper, 2Chainz declared, “We wit ya Killa.”



One fan’s message, “Glad you’re taking care of it all now! hoping for a speedy recovery… you got this!” especially moved Stak to reciprocate the love. Some, like this one – “You got it @_stak5_ , been through worse and survived. Sending prayers and love your way my guy.” – pointed out that this is another testament to everything Stak has been through playing in nine NBA teams, spending majority of his career on the injured reserve list, and staging a comeback every time.

Many Indiana natives came through with recommendations – some of them have treated Indianapolis Colts players. While others sent prayers like this one. “Yessir u put allot pain in 5 get right🙏🏾 God got big plans for you💯💯 shake back we praying for you.”

His wife, Tammy Jackson wasn’t forgotten in this. She’s probably going to be his biggest support through this and some sent her a lot of strength. “Prayers @_stak5_ take the time you need to take care of YOU. You have strong support system & ya Wife will be your best nurse. You a bounce back in no time.”

Since his post, Jackson has been active on social media as usual. He even pledged help to someone in trouble. Come Tuesday, we’d be anxiously waiting for news from the Pacers legend.