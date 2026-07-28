NBA Champion Believes Luka Doncic Can’t Win This Year as Lakers Have Surrounded Him With ‘Floppy’ Players

Not long ago, the Purple and Gold made one of the boldest franchise changes in NBA history. By handing the keys to a generational 26-year-old superstar, the Los Angeles Lakers signaled that its future would no longer revolve around the present, but around sustained contention. One year into that transition, however, the debate has already shifted. While the Lakers have assembled a younger core and reshaped the roster this offseason, many analysts remain unconvinced that the current group is ready to compete for a title around Luka Doncic, even as others insist the franchise has time on its side.

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Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson dismissed concerns that the Lakers must contend immediately, arguing that building around a player of Doncic’s status is a long-term project.

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“They got younger,” Jefferson said on the Road Trippin’ podcast and pointed to Cleveland’s post-LeBron rebuild as proof that successful contenders aren’t built overnight. “When you’re building around Luka, who’s one of the top five players on the planet… they have their core. Now they’ve got to figure out the puzzle pieces around them.”

The former Cavaliers forward acknowledged that Los Angeles still has holes to fill, particularly at center, but believes the organization has enough flexibility to continue improving the roster over the next few seasons.

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Jefferson’s biggest takeaway centered on Doncic’s age and the timeframe it gives the franchise.

“Do they have that window of time with Luka? Yes. They have that window of time. They got a decade with Luka as a top-10 player on the planet, given health… So they have a window.”

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Not everyone on the podcast shared that optimism. Channing Frye questioned whether the Lakers have surrounded Luka Doncic with the type of players that fueled his success in Dallas, particularly a rim-running center capable of maximizing his playmaking.

“I just didn’t think that any of those players really add to what Luka is or needs to be successful. They just seem very floppy players to me.”

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His concerns are identical to those raised by several league insiders throughout the offseason. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that Doncic expected the Lakers to build a championship-caliber roster this summer after the organization mapped out its long-term vision during trade negotiations. According to a source close to Doncic, “Luka wants to be a championship team yesterday,” showing the urgency inside his camp.

At the same time, the Lakers have maintained that this offseason was about laying a sustainable foundation around their new franchise cornerstone. General manager Rob Pelinka added Walker Kessler, retained Austin Reaves, and continued prioritizing younger talent in moves widely viewed as aligning with Doncic’s timeline rather than chasing a one-year title window.

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That strategy has done little to silence skeptics. Some analysts have argued that the Lakers remain a piece or two away from legitimate championship contention and warned that the organization is “on the clock” to deliver the roster it promised Doncic.