NBA Champion Changes Stance on Malik Beasley as Unfair $42M Blow Sparks Lawsuit Talk & Hilarious Threat

Nearly two months of ordeal piled on Malik Beasley from every direction. First, the federal investigation into gambling which led to him losing out on the Pistons contract offer. Then reports leaked about his financial mismanagement. This led the 28-year-old to be a focal point of discussion, and he also became the public enemy. Why? Any athlete doing anything related to betting is a big no. But ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Beasley is no longer the subject of a federal investigation. Many people have to retract their statements.

The apology came from Jeff Teague, “My fault Malik, we was turning. We was on you bruh“. He was not the only former player who apologized publicly. In Teague’s case, he was not just apologizing, but even suggested that the former Pistons guard should take the legal route, raising a question about accountability. “Yeah. I mean, like, is they going to pay him? Like, it’s time to put a lawsuit out.” The conversation was during Season 3, Episode 86 of Club 520, and the co-host was wondering if suing is a possibility for the 28-year-old.

Teague wasn’t sure, but expressed sympathy for the former Pistons star. “I don’t even know. But that’s tough, bro, that he lost out on that money.” The money part is where the Detroit were ready with their 3-year $42 million offer; however, the investigation put a dent in those plans. The Motor City franchise moved on and invested in Caris LeVert from the Atlanta Hawks and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat. Nobody knew when the investigation would end, so it wasn’t Detroit’s fault for not waiting.

Similarly, now that there is no case against Malik Beasley, Teague is happy, but his happiness didn’t last long. “But he had that 40 piece ready, too. Come on, man…I’m happy for him though, man. That he cleared that, man. and he able to continue his career.” A voice from behind the camera uttered, “But I guess he (Malik Beasley ) could file for defamation of character. He probably sue us and everybody else…” Hearing this, the former Bucks star and NBA champion, Jeff Teague, immediately switched his stance. “I got nothing for you (Malik Beasley) now. You start doing that. I’mma really start talking.”

The other two co-hosts started laughing, and one of them said, “Now we to hating again.” Which means they know Teague is not serious by throwing more cases for the 9-year veteran.

Another All-Star had to apologize as Malik Beasley’s truth comes out

Before the off-season, it was a sensational season for the Pistons guard. He averaged 16.3 points per game, converting 41.6% of his 3-point attempts and finishing second in the NBA in made 3-pointers. Yes, 309 3-pointers in the 2024-25 season, only behind Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards (310). That’s why the contract from the Pistons was imminent until the federal issue derailed his momentum. Later, his financial mismanagement was also leaked. Another kicker for somebody who was already down.

“Malik Beasley was evicted from his apartment in Detroit on Wednesday after failing to pay a collective $21,500 in rent. per @detroitnews.” NBA star’s previous contract with the Pistons was for 1 year $6 million. Plus, his career earnings are already close to $60 million. Yet, these reports only put a damper on the situation. Former players like Jeff Teague, Matt Barnes’ statements also didn’t do him any favors. Another All-Star player who did this was Gilbert Arenas. But recently apologized just like Teague. “You cleared your name. They need to say sorry. I’m sorry.”

Just like Teague, even Agent Zero had plans on how the former Pistons star should proceed. “Now you got to make them pay.” No confusion there. “Get ’em dawg, get a man the ball for all the pain and suffering for just throwin’ his name up in s— like this.” That hasn’t stopped speculation about where Beasley can continue his NBA career. Since Detroit is no longer an option, other teams like the Lakers are an option. Which Arenas suggested, since he was the self-proclaimed biggest Lakers fan and wants LeBron to bring another title. “Hey, come on here to LA.” Not sure if Beasley is going to accept any requests from players who turned their backs on him.