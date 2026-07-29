NBA Champion Says He’ll Shave His Eyebrow if Magic Don’t Finish Above LeBron James’ 76ers

Last season, Orlando and Philadelphia finished the regular season with identical records, only for the Sixers to gain the upper hand when the two teams met in the Play-In Tournament. The result gave Philadelphia the edge, but it also left plenty of room for debate about which young Eastern Conference contender was better positioned for the future.

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One blockbuster offseason later, that debate has taken an unexpected turn. Despite Philadelphia adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown to a roster already featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, former NBA champion Jason Williams believes the Orlando Magic will finish above the revamped Sixers in the Eastern Conference.

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“Orlando Magic will finish higher than the Sixers,” Williams said on the Hoopin’ n Hollerin’ show.

The former point guard was so confident that he put his appearance on the line. After Ferrone agreed to a wager, Williams offered up his left eyebrow if Orlando failed to finish above Philadelphia.

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“Here’s what kind of action I want. I’ll put my left eyebrow. Shave it all the way off. And y’all got to shave your right eyebrow off.”

Williams’ prediction runs against the growing optimism surrounding Philadelphia. The Sixers’ offseason moves have pushed them into the conversation as one of the East’s strongest teams, with the additions of James, Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signaling a clear win-now approach.

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Still, the Sixers are not without concerns. James will enter his 24th NBA season, while Embiid’s health remains a major variable after he played only 96 games across the previous three seasons. Philadelphia must also integrate multiple stars who are used to carrying significant offensive responsibilities.

NBA.com’s post-free-agency Eastern Conference rankings placed Philadelphia among the league’s strongest teams but highlighted the difficulty of balancing a roster built around several high-profile players.

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Orlando, meanwhile, enters the season with continuity and a younger core. The Magic may not have Philadelphia’s collection of established stars, but Williams appears to believe their chemistry, development and ability to withstand the demands of an 82-game schedule could give them an advantage in the standings.

Jason Williams Doubles Down on Why He Doesn’t Trust the Sixers and James

Williams didn’t stop at predicting Orlando would finish with a better regular-season record than Philadelphia. He also pointed to what he believes is a weakness in the Sixers’ revamped roster – rebounding. Despite adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, the former NBA champion questioned who would handle the “dirty work” on a team loaded with star power.

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“Yeah, but who’s gonna rebound their misses? LeBron gotta go. … You ain’t never seen LeBron James has never boxed anybody out in the NBA in 22 straight years. What the f*** you think he’s gonna start doing it now for?”

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While the Sixers boast elite scoring and playmaking, questions remain about whether they’ll consistently win the physical battles inside—an area that could ultimately determine whether their star-studded roster translates into a championship run.